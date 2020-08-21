Left Menu
JD(U) won't gain anything from Chandrika Rai joining them: Tej Pratap Yadav

Janta Dal (United) JD(U) will not gain anything from Chandrika Rai joining their party, said former state minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:56 IST
JD(U) won't gain anything from Chandrika Rai joining them: Tej Pratap Yadav
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav speaking to reporters on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Janta Dal (United) JD(U) will not gain anything from Chandrika Rai joining their party, said former state minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday. "JD(U) won't gain anything from Chandrika Rai joining their party. In fact, many JD(U) MLAs are in touch with us and we will give you news of them joining RJD within 4-5 days," said Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, while speaking to reporters.

Hitting out at Chandrika Rai, the father of his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap said, "He has no status and no existence, how come he will affect the RJD. The people do not love him, they love Laluji." He further said, "People from all sections of society are with us."

On being asked whether Aishwarya Rai could be contesting the election, he said, "Whosoever wants to fight polls can do so. At that time our relationship was over. Our matter is in court right now. I have all evidence, I respect women, else I have many video clips to show." In a major setback for the RJD three of its MLAs - Chandrika Rai, Faraz Fatmi and Jaivardhan Yadav - joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Patna on Thursday.

Rai, who had been with the RJD for a long time, is the father of Aishwarya Rai, who is currently locked in a marital dispute with Tej Pratap Yadav. Faraz Fatmi is the son of former union Mohammad Ali Ashraf Fatmi, who was the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development from 2004 to 2009. The senior Fatmi had joined JD(U) last year in July.

Jaivardhan Yadav is the grandson of former Union minister Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav The Assembly Election in Bihar is due in October-November this year.

