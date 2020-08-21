Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin critic Navalny's wife asks Putin to allow airlift amid coverup fears

Navalny, a long-time opponent of Putin and his lieutenants and a campaigner against corruption, collapsed on a plane on Thurday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison. German doctors flew in on Friday, hoping to evacuate him at the request of his wife and supporters who fear Russian authorities could try to cover up clues as to how he fell ill and say that the hospital treating him is badly equipped.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:17 IST
Kremlin critic Navalny's wife asks Putin to allow airlift amid coverup fears
Representative Image Image Credit: Flicker

The wife of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny appealed to President Vladimir Putin on Friday to allow the stricken politician to be airlifted to Germany to get medical attention and accused authorities of deliberately trying to stop his evacuation. Navalny, a long-time opponent of Putin and his lieutenants and a campaigner against corruption, collapsed on a plane on Thurday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison.

German doctors flew in on Friday, hoping to evacuate him at the request of his wife and supporters who fear Russian authorities could try to cover up clues as to how he fell ill and say that the hospital treating him is badly equipped. The doctors at the hospital in Omsk, Siberia, said his condition had improved a little overnight but that it was still unstable and that he could not be transported because his life was still in danger.

That, however, was contradicted by the German activist organisation that flew in the plane which said the German doctors had been granted access to Navalny and judged him to be in a fit state to be flown out. Navalny's wife Yulia sent a letter to the Kremlin directly appealing for it to intervene, Navalny's supporters said.

"I officially appeal to you (Putin) to demand you allow the transportation of... Navalny to .. Germany," the letter published on social media said. There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.

The Kremlin said earlier it was up to doctors to decide whether Navalny was fit to be moved from the hospital and that it had not received any formal request to help. Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor at the hospital, said Navalny had been diagnosed with a metabolic disease that may have been caused by low blood sugar.

He said traces of industrial chemical substances had been found on the 44-year-old's clothes and fingers hours and that doctors did not believe Navalny had been poisoned. Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said doctors had previously consented to his being moved, but had withheld their agreement at the last minute.

"This decision, of course, was not made by them, but by the Kremlin," she said. "He won't be treated in Omsk, he will be in a stable bad condition and in a coma because no one here has an interest in saving him. Only in covering up the crime," she said.

Murakhovsky told reporters that many legal questions would need to be resolved before Navalny could be handed over to European doctors. He said top doctors had been flown in from Moscow to treat Navalny who were no worse than their European counterparts. Test results would be available within two days, he said.

Navalny fell ill while on a domestic flight and he was stretchered off the plane and rushed to hospital after it made an emergency landing in Omsk. Navalny has been the biggest thorn in the Kremlin's side for more than a decade, exposing what he says is high-level graft and mobilising crowds of young protesters.

He has been repeatedly detained for organising public meetings and rallies and sued over his investigations into corruption. He was barred from running in a presidential election in 2018.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Paswan flags labelling norms violation by pharma firm

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he has found a pharma company violating packaging and labelling norms, which he noticed on the multivitamin tablets pack purchased by his family members recently. &#160; &#160; &#160...

West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

Helped by intermittent rains, the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown across West Bengal on Friday kept people indoor and shut most of the commercial establishments, amidst stray incidents of violation of the restrictions. However, the two...

Congress to move no-confidence motion against Vijayan govt on Monday

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Congress party will move a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday alleging that government is involved in the rampant corruption on the pretex...

Iraq: UN Mission condemns killings of activists in Basra

Riham Yacoub, a medical doctor, was killed on Wednesday. Her death came in the midst protests in the city, demanding accountability for the killing of another activist, Tahseen Oussama, who was murdered on 14 August.Jeanine Hennis-Plasschae...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020