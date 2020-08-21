Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamala Harris' mentions work 'Chithis' in her speech, makes all Tamilians proud: TN Minister

Referring to the Kamala Harris' speech during the Democratic National Convention, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar said that California Senator, who has been chosen as the vice-presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, mentioned the word "Chithis" during her address which has made the Tamilians across the world proud.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:41 IST
Kamala Harris' mentions work 'Chithis' in her speech, makes all Tamilians proud: TN Minister
Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Referring to the Kamala Harris' speech during the Democratic National Convention, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar said that California Senator, who has been chosen as the vice-presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, mentioned the word "Chithis" during her address which has made the Tamilians across the world proud. The word 'Chithi' in Tamil means 'aunt'.

In her address on Wednesday, Harris said, "Family is my husband Doug. Family is our beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who as you just heard, call me Momala. Family is my sister. Family is my best friend, my nieces and my godchildren. Family is my uncles, my aunts, and my chithis". "Kamala Harris has been announced as the US vice-presidential candidate. She used the word 'chithis' in her speech yesterday. Thus the Tamilians in the United States have sent more congratulatory messages to her. Seeing this, the feeling of the Tamilians has crossed the sea," said Udayakumar.

"Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, who runs Google, which leads the world, is from Madurai. It is a matter of pride for the Tamilians," Udayakumar added. Udayakumar's remarks came during a meeting which was held on Friday at the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai with the participation of Southern District Trade Organizations to declare Madurai as the second capital.

The meeting was organized by the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "Making Madurai the second capital is not a new demand and has been pending for 20 years. Some say Madurai deserves to be declared as the second capital. Some say it doesn't qualify. However, everyone has the right to comment," said Udayakumar.

"It is not the demand of the people of Madurai that it should become the second capital, but the demand of the people of the Southern District," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Paswan flags labelling norms violation by pharma firm

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he has found a pharma company violating packaging and labelling norms, which he noticed on the multivitamin tablets pack purchased by his family members recently. &#160; &#160; &#160...

West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

Helped by intermittent rains, the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown across West Bengal on Friday kept people indoor and shut most of the commercial establishments, amidst stray incidents of violation of the restrictions. However, the two...

Congress to move no-confidence motion against Vijayan govt on Monday

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Congress party will move a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday alleging that government is involved in the rampant corruption on the pretex...

Iraq: UN Mission condemns killings of activists in Basra

Riham Yacoub, a medical doctor, was killed on Wednesday. Her death came in the midst protests in the city, demanding accountability for the killing of another activist, Tahseen Oussama, who was murdered on 14 August.Jeanine Hennis-Plasschae...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020