Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House takes on Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

DeJoy told a Senate committee on Friday that the Postal Service would deliver ballots "securely and on time" in the November election but said bigger changes could come after that. Democrats insist that congressional action is necessary.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 15:30 IST
U.S. House takes on Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Saturday on providing the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policies that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The Democratic-led chamber is widely expected to pass the bill, dubbed the "Delivering for America Act," at a rare Saturday session called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the congressional August recess. But it is unlikely to be taken up in the Republican-controlled Senate. With mail-in voting expected to surge during the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has alarmed Democrats by repeatedly denouncing mail-in ballots as a possible source of fraud. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently suspended cost-cutting measures that have slowed deliveries in recent weeks.

"These changes are causing huge delays, reported all across the country, threatening the effectiveness of the Postal Service and undermining our democracy," said Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney, the bill's author. DeJoy told a Senate committee on Friday that the Postal Service would deliver ballots "securely and on time" in the November election but said bigger changes could come after that.

Democrats insist that congressional action is necessary. "We cannot trust this administration, period," House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern said at a hearing that set the parameters for Saturday's vote. The White House said on Friday it strongly opposes the bill and would recommend Trump veto it.

Maloney dropped a provision allowing citizens to sue the Postal Service over delays in a bid to attract Republican support. But Republicans said the bill would hold up needed reforms.

"This bill does nothing to help the Postal Service modernize and improve its services. In fact, it prevents the Postal Service from doing anything to address operational issues," said Republican Representative James Comer.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Activist Bizilj says Navalny's condition "very worrying"

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys condition is very worrying after his evacuation to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, said Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation. His health condition is very worrying, Bizilj, whose ...

280 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura push tally to 8,389

At least 280 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, pushing the caseload in the northeastern state to 8,389, a senior health department official said here on Saturday. One more person succumbed to the infection, raising the de...

Floodwater increasing in Munneru stream at Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

Floodwater is gradually increasing in Munneru stream in Krishna district and the water level has reached 13.5 feet at Polampalli dam due to heavy rains. Floodwater accumulated for more than one feet height within one hour on Friday morning....

Khel Ratna an "added responsibility" for Manika Batra

Table tennis player Manika Batra, who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that the accolade would be an added responsibility for her to bring more laurels for the country. Apart from Batra, M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020