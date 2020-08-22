Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss People's Party elects only candidate Chiesa as president

The Swiss People's Party (SVP) elected Marco Chiesa from Italian-speaking region Ticino as president of the right-wing party on Saturday as it tries to sharpen its profile and rebuild its appeal among voters. Chiesa, 45, was nominated in a surprise move last month after Switzerland's biggest party tried for months to find a successor to outgoing president Albert Roesti, who announced last year he was stepping down.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:06 IST
Swiss People's Party elects only candidate Chiesa as president

The Swiss People's Party (SVP) elected Marco Chiesa from Italian-speaking region Ticino as president of the right-wing party on Saturday as it tries to sharpen its profile and rebuild its appeal among voters.

Chiesa, 45, was nominated in a surprise move last month after Switzerland's biggest party tried for months to find a successor to outgoing president Albert Roesti, who announced last year he was stepping down. Top of his agenda will likely be the party's campaign in a Sept. 27 referendum on ending free movement of people with the European Union. Opinion polls suggest a majority in favour of keeping free movement, but if the vote goes the other way bilateral trade agreements between Switzerland and the EU could be at risk.

Chiesa vowed to stick to the party line, saying: "I don't want to have to watch how Swiss families suffer from the burden of millions of immigrants from the European Union." Swiss broadcaster SRG published a poll on Thursday suggesting 61% would vote against the proposal and 35% for it.

The trained economist was elected at a party meeting in Brugg Windisch, west of Zurich. He was the only candidate standing for election, a lack of choice criticised by some delegates at the meeting. The SVP used to dominate Switzerland's political debates with often inflammatory campaigns targeting immigrants and the European Union. But its profile fell somewhat under Roesti, who took over in 2016 but announced his resignation last year after the party lost ground in parliamentary elections.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Two-day virtual meeting of BJP state working committee started in Bihar today: Hussain

With assembly polls due in Bihar in November this year, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain has said that a two-day virtual meeting of the partys state working committee started on Saturday. In Bihar, today a two-day virtual meeting of the s...

Wish Ganesh Chaturthi festival removes all obstacles from our lives, says Sanjay Dutt

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Maanayata, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt said he hopes that the auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from his life. The actor is currently undergoing preliminary treatment at a city hospital for ...

Dhoni's uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached: Balaji

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji feels Mahendra Singh Dhonis uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached despite constant scrutiny and speculations around his career. Moments after announcing his international ret...

South Africa seeks proposals for 2,000 MW of emergency power

South Africa has issued a request for proposals to procure 2,000 megawatts of emergency power, a step needed to help plug a severe energy shortage, the department of energy said on Saturday. South Africas state-owned power utility Eskom has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020