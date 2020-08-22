Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of bypolls, MP BJP launches membership drive in Gwalior

The drive comes ahead of the yet-to-be-announced byelections to 27 assembly seats in the state. Chouhan recalled that when Scindia, while he was in the Congress, said he would hit the streets if people's grievances were not resolved, then chief minister Kamal Nath had said dismissively that he was free to do that.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:45 IST
Ahead of bypolls, MP BJP launches membership drive in Gwalior

BJP leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday as the saffron party launched a three-day membership drive here. The drive comes ahead of the yet-to-be-announced byelections to 27 assembly seats in the state.

Chouhan recalled that when Scindia, while he was in the Congress, said he would hit the streets if people's grievances were not resolved, then chief minister Kamal Nath had said dismissively that he was free to do that. "In fact, Scindia has brought Nath on the road," Chouhan said.

"Nath is an outsider, he will return to Delhi after the by-elections," Chouhan added. Under Nath, Vallabh Bhawan (secretariat) had turned into "corrupt Bhawan", Union Minister Narendra Tomar said.

"That is why Scindia left the Congress and joined the BJP," he added. Scindia alleged that a culture of corruption flourished during Nath's tenure as chief minister. "Nath as chief minister had time for businessmen but not for ministers and party MLAs," he said.

State BJP president V D Sharma claimed that people's "mandate was for Scindia" when Nath became CM in 2018. Meanwhile, the police arrested hundreds of Congress workers who protested near the venue. The event violated the coronavirus-related restrictions, the opposition party said.

Congress' media-in-charge for Gwalior and Chambal region K K Mishra accused the police of highhandedness. While on the one hand the state government has banned public display of Ganesh idols citing coronavirus outbreak, the BJP put up a big pandal with a huge stage to accommodate a big crowd, he said.

The saffron party, meanwhile, claimed that Congress workers from all 26 constituencies in the Gwalior-Chambal region are set to join the BJP. During the three-day drive, Chouhan, Scindia, Tomar and Sharma will hold talks with the party's public representatives and office-bearers in the region to chalk out a strategy for the bypolls, it added.

Twenty-two Congress MLAs, mostly from the Scindia camp, resigned in March, reducing the Kamal Nath-led dispensation to a minority and paving the way for the BJP to form the government. Scindia and these former MLAs then joined the BJP. Last month, three more Congress MLAs resigned and joined the saffron party. Two other assembly seats have fallen vacant due to the demise of legislators. PTI COR LALMAS NP KRK KRK

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

BJD govt has become a property dealer : Sambit Patra

Accusing the BJD government in Odisha of having become a property dealer, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday alleged that the Puri district administration has started selling the land of a century-old dharamashala in an ...

Chetan Chauhan died not due to COVID, but because of poor treatment at Lucknow hospital: SP leader

A Samajwadi Party SP leader has alleged that Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, who succumbed to COVID-19 in a Gurugram hospital, died not because of the disease, but due to carelessness in his treatment at the state-run SGPGI here. Cha...

Doncic questionable for Game 4 with ankle sprain

The Dallas Mavericks listed point guard Luka Doncic as questionable for Sundays playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a sprained left ankle. The 21-year-old star sustained the injury Friday night in a 130-122 Game 3 loss to t...

Raptors look to finish sweep of Nets

The Toronto Raptors have a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in their 25-year history and appear ready to complete a four-game sweep of the undermanned Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Raptors dominated the Nets 117-92 Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020