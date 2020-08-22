Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin critic Navalny is flown to German hospital; in 'worrying' condition

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. There was no word yet from the Charite hospital on his condition but the founder of the activist group that arranged the flight called Navalny's health condition "very worrying".

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:56 IST
Kremlin critic Navalny is flown to German hospital; in 'worrying' condition
There was no word yet from the Charite hospital on his condition but the founder of the activist group that arranged the flight called Navalny's health condition "very worrying". Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin.

There was no word yet from the Charite hospital on his condition but the founder of the activist group that arranged the flight called Navalny's health condition "very worrying". A long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin and campaigner against corruption, Navalny collapsed on a plane on Thursday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison.

Medical staff at the hospital in Omsk said on Friday evening after clearing Navalny to be flown out that he was in an induced coma and his life was not in immediate danger. The air ambulance, arranged by the Cinema for Peace Foundation, flew to Berlin early on Saturday and Navalny, 44, was rushed to the Charite hospital complex.

The hospital said in a statement it would provide an update about his condition and further treatment once tests have been completed and after consulting with his family. A spokeswoman for Charite said later that it was unlikely that the hospital would give a statement on Navalny over the weekend.

Cinema for Peace founder Jaka Bizilj, speaking to reporters outside the hospital, said "his health condition is very worrying". "We got a very clear message from the doctors that if there had not been an emergency landing in Omsk, he would have died," said Bizilj, adding that it would be up to doctors and Navalny's family to provide further information on his condition.

Bizilj, a Slovenian-born activist and filmmaker, was earlier quoted by Bild tabloid as saying Navalny's condition was stable during the flight and after landing. Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, said on Twitter that "This is another proof that nothing was preventing Navalny from being transported, and it was necessary to do so as early as possible."

DELAYED EVACUATION German doctors flew to Russia on Friday to evacuate Navalny at the request of his wife and allies who said that the hospital treating him was badly equipped.

But there was then a delay flying him out as the Omsk hospital initially said his condition meant he could not travel. The Omsk doctors later said they had no objections after the German doctors deemed him fit for travel.

Navalny's wife, Yulia, sent a letter to the Kremlin directly appealing for it to intervene and grant permission for him to be flown out. Navalny's allies have said they feared authorities in Russia might try to cover up clues as to how he fell ill.

The doctors in Omsk said on Saturday they were ready to share all information they have with the German clinic. Two years ago, Pyotr Verzilov, another anti-Kremlin activist and a member of the Pussy Riot art collective, was treated at the Charite hospital after he was poisoned in Moscow.

Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin's side for more than a decade, exposing what he says is high-level graft and mobilising crowds of young protesters. He has been repeatedly detained for organising public meetings and rallies and sued over his investigations into corruption. He was barred from running in a presidential election in 2018.

(Additional reporting by Reuters TV, Fanny Brodersen, Christoph Steitz, Maria Sheahan, Ekaterina Golubkova, Andrey Kuzmin, Susanne Neumayer-Remter Editing by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

BJD govt has become a property dealer : Sambit Patra

Accusing the BJD government in Odisha of having become a property dealer, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday alleged that the Puri district administration has started selling the land of a century-old dharamashala in an ...

Chetan Chauhan died not due to COVID, but because of poor treatment at Lucknow hospital: SP leader

A Samajwadi Party SP leader has alleged that Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, who succumbed to COVID-19 in a Gurugram hospital, died not because of the disease, but due to carelessness in his treatment at the state-run SGPGI here. Cha...

Doncic questionable for Game 4 with ankle sprain

The Dallas Mavericks listed point guard Luka Doncic as questionable for Sundays playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a sprained left ankle. The 21-year-old star sustained the injury Friday night in a 130-122 Game 3 loss to t...

Raptors look to finish sweep of Nets

The Toronto Raptors have a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in their 25-year history and appear ready to complete a four-game sweep of the undermanned Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Raptors dominated the Nets 117-92 Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020