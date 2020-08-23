Left Menu
Development News Edition

NPP demands probe into allotment of security to some political leaders in J-K

While the opposition leaders, including ex-ministers and heads of recognised political parties, were hounded out of estates quarters' years back, the BJP workers were allowed to retain the same," Singh told reporters here.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 16:41 IST
NPP demands probe into allotment of security to some political leaders in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the allotment of security and accommodation to some political workers, claiming that many "insignificant" people had been provided security in the "most arbitrary manner". NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said that "non-adherence to any set of norms and differential treatment of political parties and conferring benefits upon favourites was not only a crime but a financial scam which needed due attention of the Lt Governor and the chief secretary"

"J&K continued to witness two sets of laws even after the abrogation of its special status. While the opposition leaders, including ex-ministers and heads of recognised political parties, were hounded out of estates quarters' years back, the BJP workers were allowed to retain the same," Singh told reporters here. "Many insignificant people had been provided huge security at public expense in the most arbitrary manner purely on the whims and fancies of the helmsmen,'' he claimed.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Hotelier's son held for sexually abusing dyslexic girl

A 30-year-old son of a Panaji- based hotelier has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl with special needs, police said on Sunday. The accused is identified as Varun Nayyar, an official said.The accused allegedly took the 13-ye...

BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face: Vijayvargiya

The BJP will not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls and bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modis development plank to fight against the TMC, the partys Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said. The saffron ...

Karnataka govt Medical Officer's Association withdraws strike

Government doctors in Karnataka on Sunday decided to withdraw the proposed strike from August 24 to protest the suicide of their colleague due to alleged COVID-19 work pressure recently, following an assurance by Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Iran said Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called snapback sanctions on Iran. The Trump administration last week dismissed near-uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020