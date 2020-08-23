NPP demands probe into allotment of security to some political leaders in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the allotment of security and accommodation to some political workers, claiming that many "insignificant" people had been provided security in the "most arbitrary manner". NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said that "non-adherence to any set of norms and differential treatment of political parties and conferring benefits upon favourites was not only a crime but a financial scam which needed due attention of the Lt Governor and the chief secretary"

"J&K continued to witness two sets of laws even after the abrogation of its special status. While the opposition leaders, including ex-ministers and heads of recognised political parties, were hounded out of estates quarters' years back, the BJP workers were allowed to retain the same," Singh told reporters here. "Many insignificant people had been provided huge security at public expense in the most arbitrary manner purely on the whims and fancies of the helmsmen,'' he claimed.