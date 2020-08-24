Crucial CWC meeting today, Sonia Gandhi likely to offer resignation

A Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday at 11 am in which party's interim President Sonia Gandhi is likely to offer resignation from the post, sources said. The crucial meeting will be held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi is upset with this development. However, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala refuted media reports about Gandhi quitting as the party's chief.

"Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false," Surjewala told ANI on Sunday. Sources said that Sonia Gandhi's resignation will not be accepted by the CWC members.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress seems divided over the issue. Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers took on the section of leaders who signed the letter and rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again.

Various leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar have requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as party President. There is a section in the party who is demanding Rahul Gandhi's return as Congress chief.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to the Wayanad MP requesting him to take charge as the President of the Congress. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) passed a resolution in the meeting saying that said that Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress President and, in case, she refuses the request, former party chief Rahul Gandhi should immediately take over.

Congress Delhi unit also passed a resolution demanding appointment of Rahul Gandhi should as the Congress president without further delay. Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said that we are forever in debt for Sonia Gandhi's sacrifices but with the ongoing concerns if there is any change in Congress President they stand firm with Rahul Gandhi. The IYC also passed a resolution seeking the return of Rahul as President of the grand-old-party.

Former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said that most Congress workers would like to see Rahul take over and lead the party. Assam Congress president Ripun Bora wrote a letter to the Raebareli MP requesting her that the responsibility of Congress President should be given to Rahul Gandhi, he had added only he can revive the party.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) favoured the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the Congress. However, sources said, Rahul Gandhi is not ready to take up the post of party President but leaders close to him are hopeful as he is playing an active role in taking on the Narendra Modi Government and looking after the party affairs.

Congress party's internal system is also taking extra precautions for the meet as the new app will be used for video-conferencing of the meeting. Mock tests have also been done this time and every member of CWC has been asked to remain present in the meeting. (ANI)