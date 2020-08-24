Closure of Nigerian's shops in Uganda is a case of xenophobia, says Senator Abaribe

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has described the recent closure of hundreds of shops belonging to Nigerians in Ghana by the Ghanaian authorities as a clear case of xenophobia (racism), according to a news report by This Day.

Abaribe, in a release on Sunday by his spokesman, Uchenna Awom has stated that the latest acts against Nigerian traders in Ghana were also criminal and very disturbing.

According to him, Ghana's action against nationals of other countries particularly Nigerians points to State endorsement of xenophobic attacks.

"The authorities in that country need to prove us wrong by putting a halt to further closure of the shops and attacks on Nigerians in compliance to the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) protocol", he said.

According to him, the latest actions of the Ghanaian government called to question their real intentions towards Nigeria and Nigerians, despite the fact that Nigeria had through her Foreign Affairs Minister, reached an agreement with Ghana Investment Promotion Council on this matter.

"And now they are reopening the matter. So what has changed? Nigeria I believe has done her best in the promotion of good neighborliness, it is now Ghana's to reciprocate and allow our people in that country to carry out their legitimate businesses unhindered", Abaribe stated.

He described as a wilful denigration of sub-regional brotherhood and one that is in clear conflict with ECOWAS protocol, Ghana's recent regulations, which stipulates that retail trade is the exclusive preserve of Ghanaians.