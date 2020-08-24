Mayawati slams UP govt over law and order situation
BSP president Mayawati on Monday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state and asked if this was 'Ram Rajya' Citing recent cases of crime in some parts of the state, Mayawati demanded strict action against those involved in them "There is a spurt of crime in the state like rape of a Dalit minor in Sitapur, murder of a young man and breaking his son's hand for refusing to do bonded labour in Chitrakoot, and double murder in Gorakhpur.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:14 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Monday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state and asked if this was 'Ram Rajya'
Citing recent cases of crime in some parts of the state, Mayawati demanded strict action against those involved in them "There is a spurt of crime in the state like rape of a Dalit minor in Sitapur, murder of a young man and breaking his son's hand for refusing to do bonded labour in Chitrakoot, and double murder in Gorakhpur. Is this the Ram rajya of the government? Strict action should be taken against culprits, this is the demand of BSP,” she said in the tweet.PTI SAB DVDV
