Trump will focus on American people during Republican convention: WH Chief of Staff

The event would be mostly in virtual mode like that of the Democratic National Convention, held from August 17 to 20, during which former vice president Joe Biden was nominated as the party's presidential candidate along with Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. "This president (Trump) will focus on the American people this week (at RNC)," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Sunday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:44 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump will focus on the American people during the four-day Republican National Convention where he would be formally nominated as the party's presidential candidate, according to the White House Chief of Staff. The convention, beginning on Monday, will conclude with 74-year-old Trump delivering his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence, 61, is also all set to be re-nominated as Trump's running mate by the Republican Party at its convention from August 24 to 27. The event would be mostly in virtual mode like that of the Democratic National Convention, held from August 17 to 20, during which former vice president Joe Biden was nominated as the party's presidential candidate along with Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

"This president (Trump) will focus on the American people this week (at RNC)," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Sunday. He said that Biden, who is challenging Trump in the November 3 presidential elections, lacks actions and it was reflected in his convention speech.

"When we look at it... listen to that speech that Joe Biden gave, (it) was very much like a speech that he had given in 2008. But this is not about speeches... Biden has been in office for over 40 years. Politicians give speeches. "What we're looking for is action. This president (Trump) has shown action each and every day. Joe Biden has barely passed two bills, one of which is trying to run away because of the left," Meadows said.

Trump, he said, has accomplished more in his first 100 days in office than Biden did in the last 40 years. "It's about action. This president is willing to do that. You'll see a real difference this week when we start focusing on people that the president's policy has actually affected," the chief of staff said.

Responding to a question, Meadows said that Trump is the one who is standing between achieving the American dream and anarchy. "We don't have to look any further than the streets across the country to see what's happening, you know, supposedly peaceful protests that are now being classified as riots. And this president is the only thing standing between that and anarchy.

"But here's what it is. It's about defending the police. It's about making sure that we fund them properly, not defund them. "It's about making sure that they have the tools to restore law and order and keep safe communities. This is all about safeties, whether it's in the cities or the suburbs, we need to make sure that we support it," Meadows added.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told NBC's "Meet the Press" programme that the president would be "speaking at various parts through each of the nights." The presidential election is scheduled for November 3. PTI LKJ SCY CPS AKJ CPS.

