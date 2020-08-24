Left Menu
Congress is school where only headmaster's child tops class: Narottam Mishra

Amid the ongoing 'letter politics' in Congress, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday took a jibe at Gandhi family, stating that "Congress is like the school where only headmaster's child tops the class".

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing 'letter politics' in Congress, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday took a jibe at Gandhi family, stating that "Congress is like the school where only headmaster's child tops the class". While speaking to reporters here, Mishra took a jibe at the ongoing Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and said that the opposition party has several eligible candidates for the post of party chief like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra.

"There are many eligible candidates in Congress (for the post of party chief) like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra. Congress members should understand that Congress is like the school where only headmaster's child tops the class," Mishra said. The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

In the virtual meeting, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi asked the CWC members to proceed with the process of electing a new President, sources said. Congress seems divided over the issue. Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers took on the section of leaders who signed the letter and rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim president on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

