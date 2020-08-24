Left Menu
BJP revokes suspension of U'khand MLA seen in viral video dancing with guns

The decision was taken by the party's core committee based on the legislator's "good conduct" during the last 13 months of his suspension and his repeated apologies to the party leadership, Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat told reporters. After welcoming Champion back into the party fold at his residence, Bhagat said the MLA had apologised to him, to the party's core committee and to the media for his "misconduct" which had led to his suspension in June last year.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:58 IST
The Uttarakhand BJP on Monday revoked the suspension of controversial Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party 13 months after the action was taken against him when a video purportedly showing him dancing with guns in hand went viral. The decision was taken by the party's core committee based on the legislator's "good conduct" during the last 13 months of his suspension and his repeated apologies to the party leadership, Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat told reporters.

After welcoming Champion back into the party fold at his residence, Bhagat said the MLA had apologised to him, to the party's core committee and to the media for his "misconduct" which had led to his suspension in June last year. Champion was suspended from the BJP initially for three months on charges of breach of party discipline, for engaging in a public spat with Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnawal and challenging him to a wrestling bout at a Roorkee stadium.

When the action was taken against him, he was also facing the charge of abusing an electronic media reporter at Uttarakhand Bhawan in Delhi. His suspension was extended indefinitely just a month later after a video in which he was seen dancing with guns in hand to popular Bollywood songs went viral, leaving the party red-faced.

After being welcomed back into the party, Champion said he remained loyal to the BJP even during his suspension period. The Khanpur legislator also offered an apology before the press for his misconduct which had led to his suspension.

"I was sorry then and I apologise again today with folded hands for what I did. But even during the 13-month period of my suspension, I worked for the policies and programmes of the BJP," Champion said. Champion is a fitness enthusiast and known for his love for guns.

He was among three other MLAs who had been summoned by the BJP's state unit leadership recently to offer their explanation. The party's decisions on the three other legislators including Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi who has been accused of rape by a woman, Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnawal and Lohaghat MLA Pooran Singh Fartyal who face breach of discipline charges are not known yet.

