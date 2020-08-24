Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar falls, riskier currencies gain, ahead of Republican convention

The dollar fell on Monday while European shares and riskier currencies gained, with some analysts attributing the pick up in sentiment to U.S. regulators approving a treatment for COVID-19 patients ahead of the Republican National Convention.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:47 IST
FOREX-Dollar falls, riskier currencies gain, ahead of Republican convention

The dollar fell on Monday while European shares and riskier currencies gained, with some analysts attributing the pick up in sentiment to U.S. regulators approving a treatment for COVID-19 patients ahead of the Republican National Convention. More than 800,000 people around the world have died from the coronavirus, with the death toll in the United States alone surpassing 170,000. On Sunday the country granted "emergency use authorization" for treatment using the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from the disease.

Asian shares strengthened overnight and European indexes opened higher. Riskier currencies such as the Norwegian crown , British pound and Aussie and Kiwi dollars rose versus the U.S. dollar. The dollar was little changed overnight but fell as markets opened in Europe, down around 0.2% at 92.972 by 1053 GMT. It has lost 0.5% against the basket of currencies so far this month, consolidating losses after falling 4% the month before.

Derek Halpenny, MUFG's head of research, said that the announcement about blood plasma treatment was likely to have only a short-term impact on sentiment. "I think investors generally will be relatively sceptical of the news especially coming from Trump between now and the election," he said.

"There's obviously a very significant incentive for him to speed up the approvals or big up the emergence of some good news." "I think the markets are still relatively positioned for a vaccine being done and dusted by year-end and gradually rolled out in the first half of 2021," he added. "I think it would take a lot for the markets to price in something more rapid than that."

In a data-light day, market participants are awaiting the start of the four-day Republican National Convention, at which U.S. President Donald Trump will seek to reboot his struggling election campaign. The euro was up around 0.3% versus the dollar, at $1.183 .

Last week, the dollar outperformed the euro for the first time since mid-June, as U.S. business activity improved while European business surveys showed the economic recovery faltering. The euro had previously rallied as the continent controlled the spread of the coronavirus better than in the U.S., and European Union leaders agreed on an EU-wide recovery fund.

France posted a record high in daily post-lockdown infections on Sunday. The health minister on Saturday ruled out a total lockdown but said localised measures could be taken. Italy also said it was not considering a new lockdown despite a rising number of infections.

"I do think the re-emergence of COVID is going to have a clearer impact on the incoming economic data and certainly the euro gain has been a picture of a more favourable outlook in Europe - not just on COVID but on the policy response and the euro recovery fund etc - but generally that relatively macro story is less compelling," MUFG's Halpenny said. The Australian dollar was up 0.5% versus the greenback at 0.719, little affected by the country's treasury saying that effective unemployment will climb above 13%.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday extended a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland, the country's largest city, until the end of the week and introduced mandatory mask wearing on public transport across the nation. The Kiwi dollar did not strengthen as much as other risk currencies, up 0.2% at 0.6554.

ING strategists said the market is also grappling with geopolitical concerns, with the protests in Belarus posing the risk of direct intervention by Russia. Elsewhere, China's foreign ministry said it would file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its ban on Bytedance, the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple apologises after asking to WordPress to monetise its free app

Apple has finally issued an on-the-record apology to WordPress asking them to monetise its free app. Last week, netizens were left in a bit of a shock as they learnt that Apple managed to force WordPress to monetise its free app, The Verge ...

Undertook exercise to pay food security allowance to mid-day meal beneficiaries at earliest: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has undertaken to complete the exercise of payment of Food Security Allowance FSA to the beneficiaries of mid-day meals at the earliest. The Delhi government, in a...

Nitish Kumar inaugurates several buildings constructed by state's educational infrastructure development corporation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated several newly-constructed buildings built by Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation BSEIDC Limited. The BSEIDC Limited was established by the Bihar government i...

Delegates ready to renominate Trump at Charlotte convention

Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term. Despi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020