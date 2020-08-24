Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast's Ouattara applies to run for third term amid protests

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Monday submitted his application to run for a third term after weekend protests by opponents who say the constitution forbids him to contest the October election. Five people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in clashes between protesters and police since Ouattara, who has been in office since 2011, announced his re-election bid earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:22 IST
Ivory Coast's Ouattara applies to run for third term amid protests

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Monday submitted his application to run for a third term after weekend protests by opponents who say the constitution forbids him to contest the October election.

Five people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in clashes between protesters and police since Ouattara, who has been in office since 2011, announced his re-election bid earlier this month. "We will submit to the verdict of our fellow citizens," Ouattara said outside the Independent Election Commission (CEI) in Abidjan where he filed his application.

"I would like to tell our fellow citizens that I have a vision for our country. A vision of stability, a vision of security, a vision of peace for all Ivorians." The West African state's constitutional court will make the ultimate ruling on his candidacy. Ouattara's opponents say the two-term limit in the constitution bars him from running again, but he has said his first two mandates do not count under the new constitution adopted in 2016.

Ouattara said in March he would not run again. But his preferred successor, then-prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died in July, leading his party to ask Ouattara to reconsider. Over the weekend several shops and a timber truck were torched during ethnic violence between Ouattara supporters and opposition in the southern city of Divo, a cocoa-growing hub, according to images shared on social media.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to pay more than $110 million in back taxes in France

Facebooks French subsidiary has agreed to pay more than 100 million euros 118 million in back taxes, including a penalty, after a ten-year audit of its accounts by French tax authorities, the company said on Monday. France, which is pushing...

Berlinale 2021 to be physical event, acting awards go gender neutral

In an avant garde move, Berlinale festival directors on Monday announced the 2021 edition of the movie gala will be merging the performance awards, paving the way for a gender neutral category. Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, direct...

World News Roundup: Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning; New Zealand shooter emotionless as victims' families address sentencing hearing and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning, says GermanyGermany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic...

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine candidateCatalent Inc said on Monday it will manufacture active ingredient for AstraZeneca Plc and the University of O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020