Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly, Dy Leader of Opposition asked to leave House

When Rathore challenged the Chair, the Speaker asked Parliamentary Affair Minister Shanti Dhariwal to move a proposal for his removal from the House. Opposition members continued their protest and squatted in the Well of the House even after the Congress-dominated House passed the motion.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:14 IST
Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly, Dy Leader of Opposition asked to leave House
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore was on Monday briefly barred from taking part in the proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly after he got into a heated argument with Speaker C P Joshi. At the Speaker's request, the House approved by voice vote a proposal for Rathore's removal for the remainder of the session. However, the House withdrew the motion later in the day after the BJP legislator expressed regret over his behaviour.

The House was adjourned sine die in the evening after passing 13 Bills. Rathore had argued with the Speaker complaining that Opposition members were not allowed enough time to speak on the Bills.

BJP members had also trooped into the Well of the House, shouting slogans. Amid the din, the House was briefly adjourned four times. During the discussion on the Rajasthan Rehabilitation of Beggars or Indigents (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Speaker asked BJP MLA Madan Dilawar to confine himself to the Bill, saying it was not a general debate.

When BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari was also asked to stick to the Bill, Rathore intervened, asking the Speaker to let the members speak. The Speaker then asked Opposition members to return to their seats. When Rathore challenged the Chair, the Speaker asked Parliamentary Affair Minister Shanti Dhariwal to move a proposal for his removal from the House.

Opposition members continued their protest and squatted in the Well of the House even after the Congress-dominated House passed the motion. The Speaker then suggested that Rathore should leave the House for two minutes and he will ask the ruling party to move another proposal to bring him back. But the BJP MLAs continued with the protest.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the MLAs had no intention of violating the Speaker's ruling, but they had not been given any time to examine the five Bills introduced by the government on Monday. "No member has studied them, how can they be discussed?" he said. The Opposition then staged a walk out.

While the opposition members were not present in the House, Speaker C P Joshi said the Question Hour had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said other state assemblies too had followed the same practice during the pandemic.

Joshi said another session can be called when the situation improves. He added it was distressing that the Opposition did not take part in the discussions.

On the Speaker's directions, the parliamentary affairs minister moved another proposal withdrawing the earlier resolution against Rathore. This too was passed by voice vote. Earlier, the opposition boycotted the Business Advisory Committee meeting over the government decision to bring new Bills.

The government had introduced eight Bills on Friday and added five more on Monday. All were passed on Monday. After passing the Bills, the House was adjourned sine die.

The House had three sittings during the brief session. Its main agenda was the confidence vote brought by the Ashok Gehlot government after the patch-up with Congress dissidents led by Sachin Pilot.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican party re-nominates Trump as presidential candidate

The Republican National Convention on Monday formally re-nominated US President Donald Trump as the partys presidential candidate for the November 3 electionsTrump, 74, who faces formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Jo...

German doctors say tests indicate Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned

German doctors treating Russia opposition figure Alexei Navalny at a Berlin hospital said on Monday that medical examinations indicated he was poisoned before collapsing on a plane in Russia last week.Navalny, a critic of Russian President ...

WHO: Children aged 6-to-11 should wear masks at times, too

Just as millions of children are heading back to school, the World Health Organization says those aged 6 to 11 should wear masks in some cases to help fight the spread of coronavirus. The recommendations presented Monday follow the widespre...

Gujarat: Rain wreaks havoc in many areas; 9 dead, 1,900 shifted

Nine persons died and 1,900 people were shifted to safer places in Gujarat on Monday as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, especially the Saurashtra region, causing flooding in low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. Aji dam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020