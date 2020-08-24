Highlights at 2100 hrs

Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs: Nation DEL66 CONG-CWC-APPEAL SONIA CWC urges Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim chief New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the party's interim chief and to bring about necessary changes to strengthen the organisation, sources said. DEL81 RJ-ASSEMBLY-LD OPPOSITION Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly, Dy Leader of Opposition asked to leave House Jaipur: Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore was on Monday briefly barred from taking part in the proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly after he got into a heated argument with Speaker C P Joshi.

DEL67 CONG-PAST PRESIDENTS Congress: 5 presidents from Nehru-Gandhi family, 13 from outside since Independence New Delhi: As a leadership crisis grips the Congress, experts having chronicled the country's oldest political party said on Monday that it may be theoretically possible for the party to have a president outside the Nehru-Gandhi family, but not practically. DEL65 GOVT-LOCKDOWN-LD METRO Metro train services may resume from Sept 1, reopening of school unlikely: Officials New Delhi: The government is likely to allow resumption of Metro train services in the 'Unlock 4' phase beginning September 1, but schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday.

DEL83 BJP-CONG Rahul 'obsessed' with BJP, leaders who wrote letter 'more' committed than him to Congress: BJP leaders New Delhi: The BJP on Monday took aim at Rahul Gandhi over his purported remarks that the letter by over 20 Congress leaders seeking changes in the organisation will help the ruling party, saying he is "obsessed" with the saffron party and that "one's destruction is near when one stops using his own mind". BOM16 MH-BUILDING COLLAPSE Maha: Building collapses in Raigad dist, 70 feared trapped Mumbai: A five-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday, police said. DEL82 UP-DEFENCE CORRIDOR Rajnath reviews progress of defence corridor in UP, asks to complete work in time Lucknow: Union Minister Rajnath Singh Monday reviewed the progress of Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor and directed completion of all works within the stipulated time, a statement issued here said. DEL85 DEF-DRDO DRDO comes out with list of 108 military systems for production by domestic industry New Delhi: India's premier defence research institute DRDO has identified 108 military systems and subsystems like navigation radars, tank transporters and missile canisters for the domestic industry to design, develop and manufacture.

DEL78 PAR-VIRUS-ORDINANCES No hard copies of ordinances will be distributed in upcoming Parliament session New Delhi: Hard copies of ordinances will not be circulated among MPs in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to check the spread of COVID-19 and they will be given digitised version of the documents, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Monday. DEL76 HR-VIRUS-KHATTAR Haryana CM Khattar tests positive for COVID-19 Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, six days after he had attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found infected with the virus.

CAL9 WB-RAIN-2NDLD FORECAST Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Mamata expresses concern over possibility of floods Kolkata: The Met department on Monday warned of heavy rains in south Bengal districts owing to a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern at the possibility of floods and asked officials to be prepared to deal with the emerging situation. Legal LGD24 SC-OROP SC grants time to Centre to consider filing fresh response to plea on OROP New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted three weeks' time to the Centre to consider filing a comprehensive affidavit on the grievances of ex-servicemen that there have been anomalies in implementation of the One Rank-One Pension (OROP).

LGD21 SC-TELECOM Guidelines mandate clearing of all dues prior to spectrum trading by telcos, DoT tells SC New Delhi: All liabilities including AGR-related dues should be cleared by telecom firms prior to spectrum trading as per the guidelines, the DoT informed Supreme Court on Monday. Foreign FGN48 VIRUS-US-2NDLD PLASMA US allows emergency use of blood plasma treatment for coronavirus patients; WHO cautious Washington: The US health watchdog has given emergency authorisation for the use of blood plasma to treat coronavirus patients in the country, saying the benefits of the treatment outweighed any potential risks.

FGN21 US-RNC-TRUMP-LD FOCUS Trump will focus on American people during Republican convention: WH Chief of Staff Washington: President Donald Trump will focus on the American people during the four-day Republican National Convention where he would be formally nominated as the party's presidential candidate, according to the White House Chief of Staff..