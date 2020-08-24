Left Menu
Republican party re-nominates Trump as presidential candidate

The Republican National Convention on Monday formally re-nominated US President Donald Trump as the party's presidential candidate for the November 3 elections Trump, 74, who faces formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden, 77, is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on August 27.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Republican National Convention on Monday formally re-nominated US President Donald Trump as the party's presidential candidate for the November 3 elections.

Trump, 74, who faces formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden, 77, is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawns of the White House on August 27. The once in four-year GOP (Grand Old Party) convention is being held in virtual mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. A small part of the official business of the convention is being held at Charlotte in North Carolina.

Trump was re-nominated following a roll call of votes from elected GOP delegates from all the 50 states. Vice President Mike Pence was re-nominated as the running mate of Trump. Pence made a surprise appearance at the Charlotte where the roll call vote was done. He will deliver his formal acceptance speech on Wednesday.

