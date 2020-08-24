LDF's MV Sreyamskumar elected to Rajya Sabha from Kerala

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate MV Sreyamskumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala in the election held on Monday.

MV Sreyamskumar got 88 votes while United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Lal Varghese Kalpakavady got 41 votes, the Kerala Legislative Assembly returning officer said.

Out of the total of 136 votes, one vote was rendered invalid while six MLAs did not cast their vote including two Kerala Congress (M) MLAs. (ANI)