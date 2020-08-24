Left Menu
Development News Edition

LDF's MV Sreyamskumar elected to Rajya Sabha from Kerala

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate MV Sreyamskumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala in the election held on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:47 IST
LDF's MV Sreyamskumar elected to Rajya Sabha from Kerala
MV Sreyamskumar. Image Credit: ANI

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate MV Sreyamskumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala in the election held on Monday.

MV Sreyamskumar got 88 votes while United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Lal Varghese Kalpakavady got 41 votes, the Kerala Legislative Assembly returning officer said.

Out of the total of 136 votes, one vote was rendered invalid while six MLAs did not cast their vote including two Kerala Congress (M) MLAs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt should be less litigious with industry, says Sunil Mittal

Telecom major Bharti Airtels Chairman Sunil Mittal on Monday said the government should be less litigious with the industry. He said the Supreme Court order on the adjusted gross revenue AGR issue, which has come as a result of a government...

California braces for more lightning as wildfires kill 7

California braced for more lightning storms on Monday that could supercharge massive wildfires burning across an area three times the size of Los Angeles.The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third largest in California histo...

100 more test positive for COVID-19 in HP, tally climbs to 5,102

Himachal Pradesh recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the states tally to 5,102, officials said. A total of 123 people also recovered from the contagious respiratory disease, they said.Of the new cases, 30 were reported from ...

Phase 2 trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate set to begin from Tuesday

New Delhi, Aug 24 PTI&#160;The phase 2 human clinical trial of the&#160;Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate&#160;by Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII&#160;is set to begin from Tuesday. The observer-blind, randomised controlled study to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020