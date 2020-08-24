Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bypolls to be 'bada-chota bhai' vs 'trimurti' battle: Scindia

He said the bypolls will decide whether people want the leadership of "bada-chota bhai" (an apparent reference to Congress veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh) or that of trimurti (triumvirate, a reference to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar and Scindia). Bypolls are due on more than two dozen seats in Madhya Pradesh but their schedule is yet to be announced.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:15 IST
Bypolls to be 'bada-chota bhai' vs 'trimurti' battle: Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scinida. File photo Image Credit: ANI

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the upcoming assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh are crucial as their outcome will decide the future of the state, and sought to portray them as a "bada-chota bhai" versus "trimurti" battle for leadership. He said the bypolls will decide whether people want the leadership of "bada-chota bhai" (an apparent reference to Congress veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh) or that of trimurti (triumvirate, a reference to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar and Scindia).

Bypolls are due on more than two dozen seats in Madhya Pradesh but their schedule is yet to be announced. The former Union minister, who quit the Congress in March and later joined the BJP, was speaking on the last day of BJP membership drive in his bastion Gwalior.

Referring to development of the region, Scindia said Chouhan sanctioned schemes worth Rs 110 crore for development of Gohad (a constituency in Bhind district), but Kamal Nath, during his tenure as chief minister, always complained about shortage of funds." From where money has come now? Scindia asked. "After 15 years, when the Congress government was formed in the state (in 2018), out of the 34 seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region, 26 were won by the Congress. The contribution of this region (in Congress victory) was immense, he said.

But in 15 months (of the Congress rule), everyone has watched what has happened. We have no greed for chair or power, but it was a question of justice, pride and development," Scindia said, apparently referring to his decision to quit the Congress. "The coming bypolls will decide the future of Madhya Pradesh. Whether people want 'bada-chota bhai' or trimurti of Chouhan, Tomar and himself.

"Those who remain with people during their good and bad days or those indulging in corruption and exchange of money, Scindia said. Praising Chouhan for his leadership skills, he said It is not an easy task to remain chief minister for 13 long years. It is possible only when you actually have made a place for yourself in the hearts of people." The Congress should have drawn a bigger line than the BJP after coming to power, it drew a big line but that of corruption and unfulfilled promises, Scindia alleged.

The coming bypolls will be a fight for justice and honor and those who did not remain in the midst of people when needed have no right to seek votes from them, he said.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Genetic tests revealed that a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had...

At least 15 dead as rebels attack southern Burundi

At least 15 people were killed when gunmen attacked an area in southern Burundi, three local witnesses told Reuters on Monday. It was unclear whether the dead were members of the security forces, civilians, or attackers. The witnesses asked...

One model community health center to be set up in every assembly constituency: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said one model community health center CHC will be set up in each assembly constituency of the state so that there is no dearth of medical facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. He asked th...

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Monday that he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger. The Charite hospital sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020