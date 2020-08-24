Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM endorses Rahul's suggestion for some structure to assist Sonia Gandhi in handling party affairs

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday endorsed party leader Rahul Gandhi's suggestion at CWC meeting that Sonia Gandhi's continuation at the helm of the Congress "could not be open-ended" and that "some sort of structure needs to be put in place to assist the Congress President in handling the party's affairs and functioning."

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:18 IST
Punjab CM endorses Rahul's suggestion for some structure to assist Sonia Gandhi in handling party affairs
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday endorsed party leader Rahul Gandhi's suggestion at CWC meeting that Sonia Gandhi's continuation at the helm of the Congress "could not be open-ended" and that "some sort of structure needs to be put in place to assist the Congress President in handling the party's affairs and functioning." He welcomed the unanimous resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to urge Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim president till the next AICC session.

Singh also hailed the decision authorising her to take whatever decisions needed, including necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to tackle any challenge. Capt Amarinder Singh agreed "with Rahul Gandhi that Sonia's continuation at the helm of the Congress could not be open-ended".

"Speaking during the Video Conference meet of the CWC, he also endorsed Rahul's suggestion that some sort of structure needs to be put in place to assist the Congress President in handling the party's affairs and functioning," an official release said. He referred to remarks of party leader P Chidambaram and said the next AICC session should be held at the earliest and within six months depending on the circumstances to elect the new Congress chief and added that it could be held virtually.

Singh also asserted that he was against the party leaders discussing the internal issues on a public forum or in the media. "This is not done. The BJP is after us (the Congress) and then, in the middle of it, we find our own people striking a dissenting note," he said.

The Chief Minister said that he was in sync with leaders raising such issues at this critical juncture but pointed out that Sonia Gandhi had always been accessible and there was no need for them to write a letter. Over a year after it chose Sonia Gandhi as interim president of the party, the CWC on Monday again unanimously requested her "to continue to lead the Indian National Congress" until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened.

The crucial meeting of CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, adopted a resolution which authorised Sonia Gandhi to affect necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to take on the challenges faced by the party. Apart from hailing the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, the CWC also lauded the role of party leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has resolutely led the fight against the BJP-led government from the front.

With the meeting held in the backdrop of a collective letter written by over 20 senior leaders and the strong opposition to the move from within the party including by its chief ministers, the resolution said, "CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture". It said the responsibility of every Congress worker and leader today is to fight the pernicious assault on India's democracy, pluralism and diversity by the Modi Government. (ANI)

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police shoot Black man in the back in Wisconsin city, sparking unrest

Police shot a Black man in the back multiple times in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as his three sons watched on Sunday, his familys lawyer said, sparking a night of sometimes-violent unrest and prompting the governor to call a special legislative se...

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Genetic tests revealed that a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had...

At least 15 dead as rebels attack southern Burundi

At least 15 people were killed when gunmen attacked an area in southern Burundi, three local witnesses told Reuters on Monday. It was unclear whether the dead were members of the security forces, civilians, or attackers. The witnesses asked...

One model community health center to be set up in every assembly constituency: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said one model community health center CHC will be set up in each assembly constituency of the state so that there is no dearth of medical facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. He asked th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020