Punjab CM endorses Rahul's suggestion for some structure to assist Sonia Gandhi in handling party affairs

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday endorsed party leader Rahul Gandhi's suggestion at CWC meeting that Sonia Gandhi's continuation at the helm of the Congress "could not be open-ended" and that "some sort of structure needs to be put in place to assist the Congress President in handling the party's affairs and functioning." He welcomed the unanimous resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to urge Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim president till the next AICC session.

Singh also hailed the decision authorising her to take whatever decisions needed, including necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to tackle any challenge. Capt Amarinder Singh agreed "with Rahul Gandhi that Sonia's continuation at the helm of the Congress could not be open-ended".

"Speaking during the Video Conference meet of the CWC, he also endorsed Rahul's suggestion that some sort of structure needs to be put in place to assist the Congress President in handling the party's affairs and functioning," an official release said. He referred to remarks of party leader P Chidambaram and said the next AICC session should be held at the earliest and within six months depending on the circumstances to elect the new Congress chief and added that it could be held virtually.

Singh also asserted that he was against the party leaders discussing the internal issues on a public forum or in the media. "This is not done. The BJP is after us (the Congress) and then, in the middle of it, we find our own people striking a dissenting note," he said.

The Chief Minister said that he was in sync with leaders raising such issues at this critical juncture but pointed out that Sonia Gandhi had always been accessible and there was no need for them to write a letter. Over a year after it chose Sonia Gandhi as interim president of the party, the CWC on Monday again unanimously requested her "to continue to lead the Indian National Congress" until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened.

The crucial meeting of CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, adopted a resolution which authorised Sonia Gandhi to affect necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to take on the challenges faced by the party. Apart from hailing the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, the CWC also lauded the role of party leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has resolutely led the fight against the BJP-led government from the front.

With the meeting held in the backdrop of a collective letter written by over 20 senior leaders and the strong opposition to the move from within the party including by its chief ministers, the resolution said, "CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture". It said the responsibility of every Congress worker and leader today is to fight the pernicious assault on India's democracy, pluralism and diversity by the Modi Government. (ANI)