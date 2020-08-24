Left Menu
People in R'than upset due to high electricity bills, Cong govt not bothered: BJP

The Rajasthan BJP on Monday alleged that the people of the state, including farmers, are upset due to high electricity bills but the Congress-led government is not worried about them. He said 1.42 crore people, including farmers, are suffering due to high electricity bills but the matter was not discussed in the House. Coronavirus is spreading day by day but the government is patting its back by showing figures, he added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:33 IST
The Rajasthan BJP on Monday alleged that the people of the state, including farmers, are upset due to high electricity bills but the Congress-led government is not worried about them. The opposition party also hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led government over the coronavirus situation in the state.

The Congress government was quick to run away from the state assembly after proving its majority. It had called the session on the pretext of discussing the coronavirus situation and its financial impact but there was no proper discussion as this government is not concerned about the people and development work in the state, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia told reporters. He said 1.42 crore people, including farmers, are suffering due to high electricity bills but the matter was not discussed in the House.

Coronavirus is spreading day by day but the government is patting its back by showing figures, he added. Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rose to 71,955 on Monday as 1,346 more people tested positive for the disease. The state also reported 12 more deaths due to the infection which pushed its toll to 967.

