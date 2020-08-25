Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil rights group pushes back at GOP condemnation

The resolution claimed that it “puts conservative groups or voices at risk of attack.” The SPLC, which conducts investigations and engages in civil rights litigation, said in a statement Monday that the resolution gave “comfort to hate groups” and accused the RNC of being selective in its condemnation.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 00:25 IST
Civil rights group pushes back at GOP condemnation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Republican National Committee delegates approved a resolution condemning the Southern Poverty Law Centre, calling the legal advocacy group dedicated to fighting extremism "a far-left organization with an obvious bias". The resolution was approved over the weekend ahead of the start of the Republican National Convention on Monday in Charlotte and escalates a long-held battle between conservative groups and the SPLC.

"The SPLC is a radical organization, and that the federal government should not view this organization as a legitimate foundation equipped to provide actionable information to DHS or any other government agency," said the resolution, which challenged the legitimacy of the organization to identify hate groups. The resolution claimed that it "puts conservative groups or voices at risk of attack." The SPLC, which conducts investigations and engages in civil rights litigation, said in a statement Monday that the resolution gave "comfort to hate groups" and accused the RNC of being selective in its condemnation. Margaret Huang, the president and chief executive of the group, said the resolution was designed to "excuse the Trump administration's history of working with individuals and organizations that malign entire groups of people — including Black Lives Matter advocates, immigrants, Muslims and the LGBTQ community — with dehumanizing rhetoric." The resolution was the latest clash between the SPLC and conservative groups over the Alabama-based organization's Hatewatch list, which tracks radical and extremist groups. Conservatives accuse the SPLC of pursuing a partisan agenda and sweeping up groups with a conservative agenda with explicitly racist organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan.

The civil rights group, championed by many on the left, has denied that assertion, saying that groups with "beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics" make their list. The RNC resolution cited the presence of the anti-abortion Family Research Council (FRC) on the list, accusing the SPLC of leading to a 2012 shooting at the FRC. The RNC also approved resolutions defending the federal celebration of the Christopher Columbus holiday; condemning "cancel culture" and reaffirming its support for President Donald Trump.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Campus situation still tense, faculty to work from home: Visva-Bharati

The Visva-Bharati university said on Monday that its faculty members will continue to work from home as the situation is still tense to start activities on the campus. The executive council of the varsity will review the situation on August...

Arms manufacturing unit of Maoists busted in Odisha

Security personnel have busted an arms manufacturing unit of Maoists in a forest in Odishas Malkangiri district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the BSF and the District Voluntary Force DVF had launched a joint operation in the ...

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Wisconsins governor summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests Monday after the police shooting of a Black man under murky circumstances turned Kenosha into the nations latest flashpoint city in a summer of ra...

Civil rights group pushes back at GOP condemnation

Republican National Committee delegates approved a resolution condemning the Southern Poverty Law Centre, calling the legal advocacy group dedicated to fighting extremism a far-left organization with an obvious bias. The resolution was appr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020