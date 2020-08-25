Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro says journalist 'wimps' more likely to die of COVID-19

Your chance of surviving is quite a bit lower." Earlier this month, local media reported that the aide, Fabricio Queiroz, deposited 72,000 reais ($12,900) in checks into Michelle Bolsonaro's account between 2011 and 2018. Queiroz was an aide to now Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the president's eldest son, when he was a Rio de Janeiro state legislator.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 25-08-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 02:33 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro says journalist 'wimps' more likely to die of COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continued his attack on journalists during a public event on Monday, describing reporters as "wimps" and saying they have a heightened chance of dying of COVID-19 because they are not athletic.

The right-wing former army captain has long had a fractious relationship with the media, frequently singling out specific newspapers and journalists for his ire. His followers have also attacked journalists at rallies and other public events. On Sunday, Bolsonaro told a reporter, "I want to punch you in the face," after the reporter asked about thousands of dollars that were transferred into a bank account of the president's wife by a former aide who is now the target of a corruption probe.

During the Monday event, titled "Defeating COVID-19," Bolsonaro described his own experience battling the virus in July, crediting his use of unproven drug hydroxychloroquine and his self-described history as an athlete for his mild symptoms. He has previously said he believed his athletic past made him immune to the worst of the coronavirus. "That history of an athlete, the press feasted on it, but when (COVID-19) gets one of you wimps, your chance of surviving is quite a bit lower," Bolsonaro told reporters on Monday, using the Portuguese colloquial word 'bundao'.

"You only know how to do evil, to use a pen largely for evil. Your chance of surviving is quite a bit lower." Earlier this month, local media reported that the aide, Fabricio Queiroz, deposited 72,000 reais ($12,900) in checks into Michelle Bolsonaro's account between 2011 and 2018.

Queiroz was an aide to now Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the president's eldest son, when he was a Rio de Janeiro state legislator. The former aide has been arrested in an investigation into bank deposits made at the time, amounting to 1.2 million reais. ($1 = 5.5920 reais)

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Serena begins marathon with exhausting first step

Serena Williams shook off some COVID-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-66 3-6 7-60 win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus on Monday to move into the third round of the Western and Southern Open.Williams matches are a magnet for fans but with no...

Pompeo address to Republicans at odds with instruction to his own diplomats

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak to the Republican National Convention this week despite having told U.S. diplomats that presidential appointees may not take part in any such partisan political activity. The instruction is in ...

Weekly markets reopen in Delhi on a trial basis

By Ajit K Jha Weekly markets in the national capital that have been shut since last week of March due to coronavirus induced lockdown reopened on Monday after Delhi government allowed it till August 30, on a trial basis.One such weekly mark...

US Secretary of State hopes more Arab nations will forge formal ties with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday local time expressed hope that more Arab countries will establish diplomatic ties with Israel following the announcement of normalisation of countrys ties with UAE. Im very hopeful that we will se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020