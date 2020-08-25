Left Menu
Development News Edition

Takeaways from the first night of the Republican National Convention

Independent election security experts say voter fraud is quite rare in the United States. WARNINGS OF A DISAPPEARING AMERICA Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who led off the evening speeches, called the presidential election nothing less than a decision between "preserving America as we know it and eliminating everything that we love." The goal, as Trump advisers have said, is not necessarily persuading swing voters to like the president but to contend that voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden is the bigger risk.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 07:41 IST
Takeaways from the first night of the Republican National Convention

The Republican Party kicked off its convention to re-elect U.S President Donald Trump with an unsubstantiated daytime warning from Trump himself that he may face a "rigged election," full-throated praise for Trump during the evening events, and warnings that America would crumble without his leadership.

UNSUBSTANTIATED CLAIMS ABOUT VOTER FRAUD In an unscheduled speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump repeated his allegation on Monday that voting by mail, a long-standing feature of American elections that is expected to be far more common during the coronavirus pandemic, could lead to an increase in fraud. Independent election security experts say voter fraud is quite rare in the United States.

WARNINGS OF A DISAPPEARING AMERICA Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who led off the evening speeches, called the presidential election nothing less than a decision between "preserving America as we know it and eliminating everything that we love."

The goal, as Trump advisers have said, is not necessarily persuading swing voters to like the president but to contend that voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden is the bigger risk. HEIGHTENED PRAISE FOR TRUMP

Any presidential party convention is a coronation of the party's nominee. Last week's Democratic National Convention featured a full spectrum of people speaking about Biden's character, from career politicians to an elevator operator. Some speakers' praise for Trump during the first day of the Republican convention went further.

"He started a movement to reclaim our government from the rotten cartel of insiders that have been destroying our country," Kirk said. "We may not realize it at the time. But Trump is the bodyguard of Western civilization." A PUSH FOR BLACK VOTERS

Kim Klacik, an African-American congressional candidate from Baltimore, is a long shot to win her race, but she scored a prime speaking slot on the Republican convention’s first night. Klacik was part of an effort on the first night of the convention to showcase Black supporters of Trump following a Democratic convention that highlighted that party's diversity.

Trump received just 8 percent of the African-American vote in 2016. His opponent's running mate, Kamala Harris, seeks to become the first Black woman vice president. Trump has regularly criticized the Black Lives Matter movement. "The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation," Georgia state Representative Vernon Jones said. "We've been forced to be there for decades and generations. But I have news for Joe Biden. We are free. We are free people with free minds."

Football legend Herschel Walker declared Trump his "friend" and not a "racist." Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the chamber's only Black Republican, is scheduled to speak in the closing slot for the evening.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

172 economies engaged in discussions to participate in COVID-19 vaccine COVAX

Nine CEPI-supported candidate vaccines are part of the COVAX initiative, with a further nine candidates under evaluation, and procurement conversations on-going with additional producers not currently receiving research and development RD f...

Duo who waved guns at protesters appears at RNC

A white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home says Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would invite unchecked lawlessness into American suburbsMark and Patty McClosk...

China logs 9th consecutive day with no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, as a major university in the city of Wuhan opened for face-to-face classes on Tuesday for the first time in eight months. The daily update from nationa...

China, US discuss economic coordination in trade meeting

US and Chinese trade envoys discussed strengthening coordination of their governments economic policies during a phone meeting Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce announced. The announcement gave no details of the meeting held as part of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020