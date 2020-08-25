Left Menu
Winston Peters lauds senior NZ diplomat Jeff Langley who passed away

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 25-08-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 09:02 IST
“Mr Langley worked under successive Foreign Ministers going back to Don McKinnon in the 1990s, and we collectively have benefited enormously from his sage advice,” Mr Peters said. Image Credit: Stuff

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters has lauded Jeff Langley, a senior New Zealand diplomat who passed away yesterday.

"Mr Langley served his country with great distinction," said Mr Peters.

"His death is a very sad occasion, and the Government extends its condolences to his wife Sarah, his children, wider family and colleagues."

Mr Langley, who passed away following an illness, has been Deputy Secretary for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Australia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade since 2015. A career diplomat since 1993, he previously served as New Zealand's High Commissioner to Vanuatu, and also had postings to the United Nations in New York and Brazil.

"Mr Langley worked under successive Foreign Ministers going back to Don McKinnon in the 1990s, and we collectively have benefited enormously from his sage advice," Mr Peters said.

"I had the honour to be accompanied by Mr Langley overseas on a number of trips as Foreign Minister and was struck by his intelligence, decency, straight-talk and love of New Zealand. He will be sorely missed by his colleagues here and abroad."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

