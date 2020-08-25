Kenya: President Kenyatta mourns former Likoni MP Masoud Mwahima

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends, and relatives of former Likoni MP Masoud Mwahima who passed away Monday night, according to a report published by The Presidency, Republic of Kenya.

In his message, the President remembered the Hon Mwahima as an elder statesman, witty leader and astute grassroots mobilizer who leaves behind a huge legacy of development.

"Mzee Mwahima was an approachable, witty and, visionary elder and leader who offered wise counsel and outstanding service to the people of Mombasa especially his Likoni Constituency for decades.

"As a politician, Mzee Mwahima was a strong champion for community development projects, a trait that enabled him to rise through Mombasa politics having served as a Councilor, Mayor of Mombasa and MP for Likoni Constituency for two terms," the President eulogized.

Hon Mwahima, 78, served as Deputy Mayor and later as Mayor of Mombasa from 1999 to 2002 before being elected Likoni MP in 2007, a position he served for two terms. Previously he was Councilor for Shika Adabu ward and Likoni KANU branch Chairman.

The President wished the family of the Hon Mwahima and the people of Likoni God's comfort as they come to terms with the passing away of their patriarch and long-serving leader.