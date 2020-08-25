Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal proposes global makeover for Delhi's weekly markets

During an interaction with representatives of weekly market associations, he said an atmosphere has been created in the country that there are problems with the weekly markets and street vendors, but his government will encourage them as other countries do. "We will develop a system for setting up weekly markets so that tourists from countries like the US visit them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:43 IST
Kejriwal proposes global makeover for Delhi's weekly markets

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed a global makeover for the city's weekly markets to develop them as a popular tourist spot. During an interaction with representatives of weekly market associations, he said an atmosphere has been created in the country that there are problems with the weekly markets and street vendors, but his government will encourage them as other countries do.

"We will develop a system for setting up weekly markets so that tourists from countries like the US visit them. The weekly markets will be presented as one of the most attractive tourist places in Delhi," Kejriwal said. He said everyone, including the people of Delhi, market associations and the government, will have to work together to strengthen the city's economy.  The meeting came after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) decided to allow weekly markets to reopen on a trial basis last week.

The representatives of the weekly market associations thanked Kejriwal and the Delhi government for reopening of the markets in the city. The last six months were tough, not only for Delhi but also for the entire world. People had to save themselves and their families from the COVID-19 pandemic while jobs and businesses were shutdown and there was no source of income, the chief minister said.

"We currently have a fragile situation at hand and there is no source of revenue of tax for the Delhi government. "We could have stopped the subsidies on water and electricity, but we decided to keep the subsidies for the people, including the free bus rides for women, because this is the need of the hour," he said. Kejriwal said his government consistently made efforts for reopening of weekly markets.

"I spoke to the LG 20-25 days back for reopening of weekly markets when the central government had allowed the reopening of markets. But they took a decision to hold it off for a few days. I was consistent in my efforts to convince them for it, and they gave the permission after August 15," he said.  Kejriwal requested the associations to maintain social distancing in the markets.  "If you fail to do that, government officials might pressurise you or take action against you, and this will affect your customer strength. Please appoint your volunteers with the heads of the weekly markets for maintaining a system for social distancing in the markets," he said. The chief minister said that public opinion is very important for businesses, and if the public starts complaining about no social distancing in the markets, it will pose a problem in the future.  "This is also important so that the opening of markets on a trial basis is soon converted into a permanent plan by the LG, and I will be able to advocate for the permanent opening of all weekly markets in Delhi. We also have many plans for operating weekly markets in the city," he said.

Street hawkers operate in many cities like London. The government of Hong Kong encourages the establishment of weekly markets, Kejriwal said. "In the coming days, we will create a proper management system so that more and more people are attracted to the weekly markets. We will also develop a proper system just like it is done in Hong Kong and other countries." The chief minister assured support of the Delhi government to weekly markets and resolve their issues.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC rejects govt plea against CBI probe into murder of Cong workers

In a setback to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed its plea challenging a single bench order directing a CBI probe into the killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod last year. A division bench, comprisi...

Over 1,000 villages in 18 UP districts hit by floods

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said over 1,000 villages in 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods. However, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said the flood situation is being monitored and there is an overall improv...

Two-day monsoon session of Maha legislature from Sep 7

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, deferred a couple of times due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will now be held from September 7 here with all precautions in place to curb the infection spread, an official said on Tuesday. It ...

Crematorium employee feted

A man who has cremated over 600 coronavirus victims from the city was felicitated here on Tuesday. The city unit of the MNS student wing felicitated Rupesh Bhoir 36 at Balkum crematorium where he works.Bhoir said that in most cases relative...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020