Pompeo says Sudan's democratic transition is "once in a generation opportunity"

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:09 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Khartoum on Tuesday that Sudan's democratic transition was a "once in a generation opportunity".

In a tweet, Pompeo also said that he looked forward to discussing "how to deepen the U.S.-Sudan relationship". (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)

