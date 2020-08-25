Pompeo says Sudan's democratic transition is "once in a generation opportunity"Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:09 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Khartoum on Tuesday that Sudan's democratic transition was a "once in a generation opportunity".
In a tweet, Pompeo also said that he looked forward to discussing "how to deepen the U.S.-Sudan relationship". (Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)
