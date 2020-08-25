Iran's Rouhani says talks possible, if U.S. returns to 2015 nuclear deal

Iran's Rouhani says talks possible, if U.S. returns to 2015 nuclear dealReuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:23 IST
If the United Sates wants an agreement with Iran, first it should return to Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers that the nuclear deal that Washington abandoned two years ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.
"Washington's maximum pressure policy on Iran has failed 100% ... If Washington wants an agreement with us, then they should return to the deal," Rouhani told a televised news conference. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)
