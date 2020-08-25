Left Menu
Jharkhand BJP threatens to launch protest against private hospitals exorbitant fee for COVID-19

The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday threatened to launch a massive protest if a fee cap was not put against private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19, the BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:10 IST
BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo. Image Credit: ANI

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday threatened to launch a massive protest if a fee cap was not put against private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19, the BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.

"Neighbouring states of Jharkhand have already put a cap on private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, but the Jharkhand government is silently watching the loot by such hospitals. This is very unfortunate. Every day we are getting information regarding huge bills of 60-80 thousand per day. If a decision is not taken immediately towards fixing the cost, BJP will take direct action. We have made up our strategy of protest," he said. He further added, "The Supreme Court has suggested all state governments to put a price cap to stop overcharging by private hospitals, but the government here in Jharkhand is doing nothing. This is why we have taken the call and given the ultimatum."

However, the BJP which happens to be the main opposition party in Jharkhand has not given a timeframe for the protest. A delegation of senior BJP leaders is planning to meet the Governor in this regard. A day before he tested positive for COVID-19 on August 18, Jharkhand's Health Minister Banna Gupta said during a press conference that some hospitals were indeed flouting moral values and running into profit-making. He also said the health department would take appropriate actions against them. (ANI)

