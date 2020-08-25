Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. backs EU probe of Russian opposition leader's illness -Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said he was "deeply concerned" by initial findings that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned, and endorsed a European Union-led investigation into the circumstances of his illness. It was the first formal statement issued by Pompeo since Navalny collapsed on a plane last week while returning to Moscow from Siberia.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:30 IST
U.S. backs EU probe of Russian opposition leader's illness -Pompeo
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said he was "deeply concerned" by initial findings that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned, and endorsed a European Union-led investigation into the circumstances of his illness.

It was the first formal statement issued by Pompeo since Navalny collapsed on a plane last week while returning to Moscow from Siberia. Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Sunday was airlifted in a coma for treatment at a clinic in Berlin, where doctors found indications of a toxic substance in his body.

"The United States is deeply concerned by reported preliminary conclusions from German medical experts that ... Navalny was poisoned," Pompeo said. "If the reports prove accurate, the United States supports the EU's call for a comprehensive investigation and stands ready to assist in that effort." "Navalny's family and the Russian people deserve to see a full and transparent investigation carried out, and for those involved to be held accountable," Pompeo said.

His statement came after the Kremlin said it saw no reason for now for an investigation and that the German clinic's findings were not yet conclusive. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called for an investigation and said Russia should hold the perpetrators accountable. The top EU diplomat on Tuesday called for such a probe, a stance echoed on Tuesday by the U.S. ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi should be full-time Congress chief: Ripun Bora

Rahul Gandhi should take over as full-time Congress chief and continuation of Sonia Gandhi as interim president should be used to make consensus for it, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said on Tuesday. The CWC has urged Sonia Gandhi to con...

Venezuela's pandemic lockdown sparks entrepreneurial spirit

When coronavirus quarantines shut down street vendors in Venezuelas capital, Dioselis Bello pushed her hot dog cart inside her house and reopened for business. Like many struggling to get by, she cant survive long without working.Now, custo...

Adityanath instructs COVID-19 management team to conduct testing at full capacity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with the officers of COVID-19 management Team-11 and directed them to conduct COVID-19 testing in the state at full capacity. Team-11 has been tasked with tackling COVID...

U.S. evangelical leader Falwell to leave university after personal scandal-Washington Post

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trumps 2016 victory, confirmed on Tuesday he had resigned as president of Liberty University, the Washington Post reported. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020