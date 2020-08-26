Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi tests positive for COVID-19

His former cabinet colleague Ajanta Neog, the MLA from Golaghat, tested COVID-positive on Tuesday and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Another former Congress minister and legislator from Samaguri constituency in Nagaon, Rakibul Hussain, and his wife had earlier tested COVID-positive.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:05 IST
Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The veteran Congress leader urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

"I have been tested COVID-19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during the last few days, should go for Covid test immediately," he tweeted.

His wife Dolly Gogoi has tested negative, party sources said. Doctors have advised the 85-year-old politician to stay in home isolation, a party spokesperson said.

Gogoi, who represents the Titabor assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is the 13th Assam legislator to be diagnosed with COVID-19. His former cabinet colleague Ajanta Neog, the MLA from Golaghat, tested COVID-positive on Tuesday and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Another former Congress minister and legislator from Samaguri constituency in Nagaon, Rakibul Hussain, and his wife had earlier tested COVID-positive. Of the 13 legislators who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, seven are from the BJP, three from the Congress, two from the AGP and one from the AIUDF.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa tested positive on Saturday and has been admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. The BJP MLAs to be found COVID-positive are Mihir Kanti Shome from Udharbond, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haq Laskar from Sonai, Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi, Narayan Deka of Borkhetry, Bolin Chetia from Sadiya, Nabanita Handique from Sonari and Atul Bora of Dispur.

AGP's West Gauhati legislator Ramendra Narayan Kalita and Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali have also tested positive for COVID-19. AIUDF's Algapur MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury and eight members of his family were also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Another prominent politician from the state to test positive for COVID-19 was All India Mahila Congress president and former Silchar Lok Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Better Call Saul Season 6 production to start by year end, what Peter Gould says on it

Better Call Saul Season 6 got confirmation and fans are dying to know what interesting they can see next. They are passionately waiting for important updates as the sixth season will mark end to the series.The viewers are obviously disappoi...

COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch Kiran, a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline 1800-599-001...

FOREX-Dollar, euro trade cautiously ahead of key Fed speech

The dollar and the euro traded cautiously on Wednesday as investors refrained from taking risky bets a day ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Amid growing speculation Powell could unveil a softer policy stance t...

Ex-U.S. ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

The former U.S. ambassador to Singapore said he had resigned from the board of a firm in the city-state linked to a group bidding for English soccer club Newcastle United citing recent revelations about the group. Kirk Wagar said he had qui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020