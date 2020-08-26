Kerala govt to strengthen security at secretariat after minor fire triggers protests

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to strengthen security at the secretariat, a day after a minor fire there triggered protests by opposition parties, which alleged that important files, including that relating to the gold smuggling case, had been destroyed. Continuing their protests, workers of opposition UDF, including youth congress, BJP, Yuva Morcha, Indian Union Muslim League, the Youth League, Pathikajathi Morcha hit the streets over the incident, which turned violent at some places, following which police registered cases against them.

The state cabinet, which evaluated the steps taken after the violent incidents in the last two days, entrusted additional chief secretary, Home department, to take action tostrengthen the security of the administrative headquarters of the state. Meanwhile, police registered a case against around 50 people, including Congress MLA V S Shivakumar, BJP state chief K Surendran and workers of the Congress-led UDF and BJP for trespassing into the secretariat on Tuesday 'in violation of COVID-19 protocol' after news of the fire broke out.

Shivakumar, Surendran and others had barged into the secretariat complex soon after the news of the fire broke out. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan Wednesday made it clear that important files were not destroyed in the minor fire casued due to a short-circuit and was nothing as "exaggerated" by the Congress and the BJP.

Attacking the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, Jayarajan said he should perform his duties and not encourage violence. "This seems like a conspiracy hatched by the Congress and the BJP.

The Congress was embarrassedby its debacle in the state Assembly on August 24 (when the no confidence it brought in was defeated). They are trying to recover from all these by indulging in violence. The protocol officer himself has made it clear that none of the important files were lost," Jayarajan said.

Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac mocked the Congress and the BJP over their charge. "UDF & BJP are so embarrassed at the fiasco of non- confidence motion in Assembly that they have started violent agitation breaking all Covid protocols over of an inconsequential fire in the Secretariat.

They allege sabotage of crucial files by fire in a fully e-file secretariat!," Isaac tweeted. Referring to the protests, health Minister K K Shailaja said many of them violated COVID-19 protocol, with most not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

"This is a disease which can be spread from anyone to anyone. This can be spread to the family members too.If elders and children get infected,the situation will get complicated," she said in a Facebook post. Police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters at many places as various political organisations on Wednesday took out state-wide marches and tried to break the barricades and enter the secretariat complex here, salleging that "important files" were destroyed in the fire.

Many workers were reportedly injured in the police action. The government has maintained that no important file has been destroyed and all information was now stored in e-files as part of the paperless secretariat initiative.

Chennithala had launched a scathing attack on Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehtha and said he is now "Avishwas Mehtha." The files were destroyed to save Swapna Suresh (key accused in the gold smuggling case), Sivashankar (suspended senior IAS officer and former principal secretary to CM) and the chief minister, he alleged. "The government has appointed the Chief Secretary to defend them. He is not Vishwas Mehta anymore but 'Avishwas Mehta'.

When a fire broke out in the General Administration Department yesterday, Mehta chased away the media who came to find out what happened," Chennithala told reporters during a protest march in front of the secretariat. Meanwhile, Surendran said the government's explanation on e-files was not satisfactory and the fire was "pre-planned".

"Most of the employees were quarantined and the government is yet to release the details of those who have turned positive and the number of staff under quarantine. When the office was shut down due to COVID cases, did the government inform the media?" Surendran asked.

However, CPI(M) state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnanalleged that the Congress has engaged in violence to hide the ignominy of defeat of the no-confidence motion and differences of opinion from their own (UDF) Front. He charged both Congress and BJP with jointly trying to incite violence,evident from the fact that the BJP state chief and opposition Congress Leader reached the spot soon after the fire broke out.

Both Congress and BJP have been trying to spin a fake narrative even as it has been clear that only a few papers were partially burnt in the incident," he said in a statement. The CPI(M) leader pointed out that important files were in the e-filing system and the opposition was protesting and "inciting" violence despite knowing all the details.

"The Opposition is well aware of all these details but still prefer to engage in fake narratives and violence. While probing the matter, the role of Congress and BJP in this matter should also be investigated," Balakrishanan said.

The government has been drawing flak in the gold smuggling case involving a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate. the matter is being probed by central agencies, including the NIA, Customs and the Enforcement Directorate. The NIA has arrested many people, including former employees of the Consulate Swapna Suresh and Sarith.

The state government had earlier suspended senior IAS officer and the then IT secretary M Sivashankar, who was also principal secretary to the chief minister, after allegations came up that he had close connection with Swapna Suresh. The Congress had on Tuesday demanded an NIA probe into the matter, while the state BJP chief courted arrest for forcefully entering the complex soon after the fire broke out.

The government has appointed an expert panel, headed by the Disaster Management Commissioner, to look into the incident and asked it to submit the report within a week, while the crime branch will also probe the matter. Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and other senior officials, including probe team members, have already visited the spot.

The fire broke out on the second floor of North Sandwich Block, where certain sections of the General Administration and the tourism department are functioning.