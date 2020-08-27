Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump caps Republican convention with pitch for a second White House term

He will address the nation with the White House as his backdrop, irking critics who say he is flouting conventional norms by hosting a political event on such historic grounds. The president, who faced criticism earlier this year for not articulating a clear vision for a second term, will be sharing his policy plans on Thursday and in upcoming speeches on the campaign trail, a campaign official said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:31 IST
Trump caps Republican convention with pitch for a second White House term
File photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump will make a crucial pitch for a second term in the White House on Thursday with a keynote address at the Republican National Convention highlighting his record in office and charting a path for the next four years.

The former New York businessman's speech on the White House South Lawn, an unusual location for a partisan event, will cap a four-day convention that has portrayed him as a leader who can restore order after months of protests over racial injustice and revive an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Trump is seeking to turn around a re-election campaign that has been overshadowed by the pandemic, which has killed more than 178,000 people in the United States and put millions of Americans out of work.

With just over two months before the Nov. 3 vote, Democrat Joe Biden is leading in opinion polls in part because of public discontent with Trump's handling of the health crisis. Trump, a former reality television host, and his advisers have set up his speech with a producer's eye. He will address the nation with the White House as his backdrop, irking critics who say he is flouting conventional norms by hosting a political event on such historic grounds.

The president, who faced criticism earlier this year for not articulating a clear vision for a second term, will be sharing his policy plans on Thursday and in upcoming speeches on the campaign trail, a campaign official said. Fireworks are expected over Washington's nearby monuments at the conclusion of Trump's speech accepting his party's presidential nomination. He will address a large crowd on the lawn despite warnings against such gatherings because of the pandemic, which has forced both political parties to scale back their conventions and turn events mostly virtual.

Trump's campaign says precautions against the coronavirus will be taken. The president often boasts about his crowd sizes; his campaign has largely done away with his signature rallies because of the virus. 'NOT GROUNDED IN REALITY'

Also on Thursday, in a bit of counter-programming, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans to deliver a speech in Washington characterizing the Republican convention as a dishonest distraction from the White House's pandemic response. "Part of what I will be talking about is that they're dealing in lies but also they are not grounded in reality," Harris said during a fundraising event on Wednesday. "People are grieving. They're grieving the loss of lives and the people they've loved. They're grieving the loss of jobs. They're grieving the loss of normalcy and consistency."

Democrats have criticized Trump's aggressive response to demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis. On Wednesday Trump said he was sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, Wisconsin, after violent protests there in the wake of the latest shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by police. Republicans at the convention have embraced his "law and order" approach and falsely accused Biden of trying to "defund the police."

Republican officials had promised an uplifting and hopeful convention this week, though many speakers have used their time to paint dire portraits of chaos and the advent of socialism in the United States if Democrats win the White House. Trump kicked off the week on Monday by accusing Democrats of seeking to steal the election by advocating for mail-in voting. His previous high profile speeches have also emphasized grim themes, including his inaugural address in January 2017 that described "American carnage."

Other speakers scheduled for Thursday include Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson; attorney Rudy Giuliani, a fierce critic of the Bidens, and religious leader Franklin Graham.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Truck carrying army weapons collides with car, 2 injured

A truck hired for carrying weapons of the army collided head-on with a car and the drivers of both the vehicles were injured, police sources said on Thursday. The lorry was going from here to a defence facility in Jabalpur, Rajasthan, the s...

Cops baton SP workers protesting before Raj Bhawan against holding NEET& JEE in Sept

Police on Thursday resorted to lathi-charge to disperse Samajwadi Party workers, protesting before the Raj Bhawan against the Centres decision to hold all-India joint entrance examinations for graduation courses in medicines and engineering...

Peace talks between Afghan officials, Taliban to start in September

Peace talks between warring Afghan sides will begin in September said the countrys top peace negotiator on Thursday in Kabul, a crucial diplomatic process needed to end about two decades of war in Afghanistan. Abdullah Abdullah, a prominent...

Cabinet approves two training programmes to build state capacity

Cabinet has approved two training programmes that will boost their commitment to build state capacity, said Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu. The Minister announced this during his address on Thursday, following the Cabinet meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020