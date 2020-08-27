Russian prosecutors say no indication of crime against Navalny, no criminal probe needed
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:36 IST
The Russian Prosecutor General's office said on Thursday there was no indication a crime had been committed against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital after what allies say was a poisoning. The office added it saw no basis to open a criminal investigation following Navalny's hospitalization in Russia last week.
Navalny, 44, was airlifted to Germany on Saturday after collapsing during a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. The German hospital treating him said its initial medical examination pointed to poisoning, though Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in a Siberian hospital have contradicted that diagnosis.
German authorities have agreed to cooperate with Russia on the case, the Prosecutor General's office added in a statement.
