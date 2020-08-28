Democrat Harris says Wisconsin officer should be charged -NBC

Democrat Harris says Wisconsin officer should be charged -NBCReuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 06:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 06:10 IST
U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she believed the officer who shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Wisconsin should be charged with a crime.
"I don't have all the evidence," Harris told NBC News in an interview scheduled to air on Friday, according to an excerpt. "Based on what I've seen it seems the officer should be charged," Harris, a former attorney general of California, added.
