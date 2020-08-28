Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to resign - NHK

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to resign - NHKReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:47 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign, national broadcaster NHK said on Friday, adding that he wanted to avoid causing problems to government due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.
Speculation about Abe's health and tenure had risen after he made two visits to a hospital recently. He has battled the chronic disease ulcerative colitis for years.
