US presidential election is incredibly consequential for middle America: Senate Majority Leader

The US presidential election is incredibly consequential for middle America and the stakes have never been so higher, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said as he urged Americans to re-elect President Donald Trump. McConnell, in his address at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, said that the Democratic Party does not want to improve the life for middle America but prefers that Americans “keep quiet and let them decide how we should live our lives”.

"This election is incredibly consequential for middle America. President Trump knows he inherited the first generation of Americans who couldn’t promise their children a better life than their own. He’s made it his mission, of this administration to change that I know because I work beside him every day,” McConnell said. The Democratic Party wants “to tell you when you can go to work, when your kid can go to school. They want to tax your job out of existence and then send you a government check for unemployment. They want to tell you what kind of car you can drive, what sources of information are credible, and even how many hamburgers you can eat,” he said.

McConnell said that the Democrats want free healthcare for illegal immigrants yet they offer no protection at all for unborn Americans. He warned that the Democrats want to make the swamp itself - Washington DC- America’s 51st state.

“With two more liberal senators, we cannot undo the damage they’ve done. Now, you understand why Democrats spent an entire week telling us about who Joe Biden is, not what he intends to do,” he said. Asking Americans to re-elect Trump as the “stakes have never been higher,” McConnell said the Republican Party will continue to support American families and defeat the coronavirus and return “our economy to the envy of the world.” Former Mayor of New York and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said that Democratic presidential nominee Biden is a “Trojan Horse” with “his party’s entire Left Wing hidden inside his body just waiting to execute their pro-criminal, anti-police policies.” He said that for Trump, all black lives matter and “all lives matter to us.” Giuliani said the Democrats are making the 2020 election a choice between their policies -- soft on crime -- against the Republican programme of law and order.

“It is clear that a vote for Biden and the Democrats creates the risk that you will bring this lawlessness to your city, town or suburb. “It can come to where you live. Vote for President Trump and he will fight to preserve your safety, and to protect the American way of life,” Giuliani said.

Republican delegates from across the country have re-nominated Trump, 74, and Vice President Mike Pence, 61, for the November 3 election. They will be challenged by former vice president Biden, 77, and his Indian-origin running mate Senator Kamala Harris, 55, on the Democratic ticket..