Andhra CM lays foundation of YSR Vedadri Lift Irrigation Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated work on the YSR Vedadri Lift Irrigation Scheme at Vedadri village in Jaggaiahpet Mandal, Krishna district.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:09 IST
A visual from the event. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated work on the YSR Vedadri Lift Irrigation Scheme at Vedadri village in Jaggaiahpet Mandal, Krishna district. The Chief Minister inaugurated the pylon with a remote from his camp office. The government plans to complete the project within 18 months. The project will provide irrigation water to 38,627 acres spread over 28 villages of the district.

Reddy said, "Areas in Nandigama, Vatsavai, Penuganchiprolu and Jaggaiahpet mandals of Krishna district have been suffering due to lack of drinking and irrigation water, after bifurcation of the state, though they are close to river Krishna." "The previous TDP government did not care for this project though it was in power for full 5 years. But we have laid foundation for this project within 14 months of our coming to power. We aim to complete construction of this project by February 2021. This project will provide 2.7 TMC of water to this region. The government will spend Rs 490 crore for this lift irrigation scheme," he added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Irrigation and Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar laid the foundation for the lift irrigation scheme at Vedadri village. Ministers Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani), Perni Venkatramaiah (Perni Nani) local MLA and Govt Whip Samineni Udayabhanu also participated in the programme. (ANI)

