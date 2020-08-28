Left Menu
No serious threat to Kremlin critic Navalny's life, symptoms improving - spokeswoman

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:25 IST
No serious threat to Kremlin critic Navalny's life, symptoms improving - spokeswoman
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who remains in a medically-induced coma after what his supporters suspect was a poisoning, is facing no serious threat to his life and his condition is improving, his spokeswoman said on Friday.

Navalny, 44, was airlifted to Germany on Saturday after collapsing during a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. He is in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital.

