Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focused on pandemic, Merkel has no time for retirement plans

“Nobody knows what the winter will be like,” Merkel said, urging Germans not to let their guard down when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus. Merkel, who went into quarantine for two weeks at the start of the pandemic after her doctor tested positive, said she understood how difficult the restrictions on everyday life were for some people.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:52 IST
Focused on pandemic, Merkel has no time for retirement plans

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the decision not to run for office again in 2021 has allowed her to focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and other pressing problems during her final year in office. Merkel has seen her approval ratings rise during the pandemic but ruled out seeking a fifth term and remained coy about her post-retirement plans.

“Of course it's a special time if I don't have to think about what the next election campaign will look like,” she told reporters during her annual news conference in Berlin. “But this gives me the possibility to concentrate on governing during this very challenging time.” The 66-year-old cited the pandemic as the main issue for the coming months, alongside the need for progress on climate change, Brexit and a pan-European migration policy. “Nobody knows what the winter will be like,” Merkel said, urging Germans not to let their guard down when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus.

Merkel, who went into quarantine for two weeks at the start of the pandemic after her doctor tested positive, said she understood how difficult the restrictions on everyday life were for some people. “We know how parents are getting up every day and worrying about whether their child has a runny nose,” she said. “This is going to last all winter and of course that's totally nerve-wracking. We have to see how we keep the country going nevertheless." Known for doing her own shopping at the local supermarket, Merkel said she found the need for social distancing particularly difficult. "Most of all I miss the spontaneous encounters with other people,” she said.

Merkel acknowledged that the risk of contagion had also significantly changed her work, with most international summits replaced by video calls. While such video calls with fellow leaders risk being “rather static,” especially if there are a large number of participants, she said smaller online gatherings could be “very intense and in some cases no worse” than physical meetings.

The lack of travel hadn't freed her up to “read thick books or somehow think about the world after tomorrow,” Merkel added. Asked whether she had begun making plans to fulfill her dreams of visiting the Rocky Mountains or travelling on the Trans-Siberian Railway after her retirement, Merkel said she'd not booked anything yet.

“Now also isn't the time to book such journey,” she said. “I'm fully occupied with the present.” Dismissing speculation about possible roles she might take on after 16 years as chancellor, Merkel said: “First of all I want to keep working and then something will emerge, I'm optimistic about that.”.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Conventions highlight wildly different Biden, Trump strategies going into final election stretch

The back-to-back presidential nominating conventions that concluded with Donald Trumps speech showed both sides intend to fight for the sliver of independent and moderate voters who will decide the election, each with a wildly different str...

Tharoor a 'guest artist' in Cong, says KPCC working president

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was among the group of 23 that wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational overhaul, has come under attack from some leaders in Kerala, with a senior MP calling him a guest artist and asking him to fo...

Use of galvanized steel in construction set to rise: Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd HZL on Friday said the use of galvanized steel in the construction sector will rise as the country is moving towards large-scale infrastructure development. Galvanized steel is a regular steel sheet tha...

Govt to appoint secretary-rank officer to head National Recruitment Agency

The Centre will appoint a secretary-rank officer as the chairman of the National Recruitment Agency NRA, which will conduct online Common Eligibility Test to shortlist candidates for majority of central government jobs, a Personnel Ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020