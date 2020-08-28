Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tharoor a 'guest artist' in Cong, says KPCC working president

Earlier on Thursday, former KPCC President and Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan had also taken a dig at Tharoor over the issue, calling him a "global citizen". A section in the Congress's state unit are also upset with Tharoor over his open support to the Centre's move to lease out Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for 50 years to Adani Enterprises.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:26 IST
Tharoor a 'guest artist' in Cong, says KPCC working president
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was among the "group of 23" that wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational overhaul, has come under attack from some leaders in Kerala, with a senior MP calling him a "guest artist" and asking him to follow party policies. Hitting out at Tharoor, KPCC working president and the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Kodikkunnil Suresh on Friday said everybody in the party should work according to it's policies and programmes.

Suresh's statement created ripples in the state party unit, with many senior leaders voicing concern over the "bid to weaken Tharoor." "Shashi Tharoor is certainly not a politician. He came to the Congress party as a guest artist.

He is still continuing in the party like a guest artist," said Suresh, who represents Mavelikara constituency in the Lok Sabha. Taking a dig at Tharoor, the former union minister also said "Tharoor may be a global citizen", but he should not think that he can take any decision or say anything according to his will.

"Ultimately, he should follow the party (policies and programmes)", Suresh told reporters here in response to a query. Reacting to Suresh's statement, senior party MLA P T Thomas said the KPCC has clearly stated that the Congress leadership in Kerala stood with the position taken by A K Antony in national politics.

"However, the move to weaken Tharoor under the guise of this is unfortunate. A universal personality like Tharoor should be assessed on the basis of his high renown," Thomas said in a Facebook post.

KPCC Vice President V D Satheesan said "Tharoor is not our enemy". Describing the ex-UN official a leader with global footprint, Satheesan said Tharoor is "our dear MP who could trounce the Fascist forces thrice" in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

"The CPI(M) and the BJP are our enemies," he said. Satheesan also said the political affairs committee of the KPCC has decided to support the decision taken by the Congress Working Committee.

Tharoor and P J Kurien, who were signatories to the controversial letter written to Gandhi, will support the decision taken by the CWC, he said. Young Congress leaders like K S Sabarinadhan, MLA, and Kozhikode DCC president T Siddique also came out in support of Tharoor.

Suresh's statement targeting Tharoor came a day after the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that it is the duty of all to work together in the interest of the Congress once the party chief has stated that the matter is "behind us". "Ive been silent for 4 days on recent events in @INCIndia because once the Congress President says the issue is behind us, it is the duty of all of us to work together constructively in the interests of the Party," Tharoor tweeted on Thursday.

"I urge all my colleagues to uphold this principle & end the debate," he said in the tweet. Earlier on Thursday, former KPCC President and Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan had also taken a dig at Tharoor over the issue, calling him a "global citizen".

A section in the Congress's state unit are also upset with Tharoor over his open support to the Centre's move to lease out Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for 50 years to Adani Enterprises. "The people want the airport. It's some politicians who are opposed to it," Tharoor had said, while all political parties in Kerala, barring the BJP, opposed the Centre's decision to give the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises on lease.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records 1,808 new COVID cases, tally reaches 1.69 lakh; death count 4,389

Delhi recorded 1,808 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.69 lakh while the death toll due to the disease rose to 4,389, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 1,800 n...

International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNS...

Situation won't change till the system is changed: Anna Hazare tells Delhi BJP president

On Delhi BJP president Adesh Guptas request to join the partys mass movement against the AAP government, social activist Anna Hazare said on Friday that there will no change till the system is changed so it wont matter even he comes to Delh...

Namibia opens airports and schools but extends overnight curfew

Namibia will lift lockdown restrictions, allowing international travel, schools to reopen and onsite alcohol consumption from September, President Hage Geingob announced Friday, but he extended an overnight curfew as Covid-19 cases continue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020