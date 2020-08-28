Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Congress MP Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and DMK president M K Stalin were among those who condoled Vasanthakumar's death. Modi, on his twitter handle said: "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:30 IST
TN Congress MP Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday, the party said. The 70-year old first time MP, and working president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on August 10 after he tested positive for coronavirus, succumbed to the illness, a party spokesperson told PTI.

Vasanthakumar is survived by wife, two sons, and a daughter, he said. Apollo Hospitals in a statement later said the MP was treated in a critical care unit for severe COVID pneumonia.

"Despite all active medical measures, his condition deteriorated gradually due to COVID complications and he passed away today," the hospital said. Vasanthakumar, a two-time MLA (2006-11 and 2016-19) was elected to the Lok Sabha last year.

Born on April 14, 1950, Vasanthakumar Harikrishna Perumal is the brother of Tamil Nadu Congress veteran and noted Tamil litterateur Kumari Ananthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and DMK president M K Stalin were among those who condoled Vasanthakumar's death.

Modi, on his twitter handle, said: "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu's progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti." Expressing grief, Palaniswami said, "Vasanthakumar who started his career as a salesman came up in life through his hard work. He did excellent service for the educational and economic growth of the poor and earned the love of people in his public life." In his condolence message, Rahul Gandhi said, "the news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar's untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock.

His commitment to the Congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members." Expressing shock, Chidambaram and Stalin praised Vasanthakumar for his hardwork. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri, paying rich tributes, said a pillar of the state unit has fallen.

As a mark of respect, Alagiri announced week-long mourning and said party flags will fly at half mast and all party events are being canceled. Vasanthakumar, noted for his smiling face, is a successful entrepreneur.

His smiling image in advertisements for his retail chain that sold consumer durables and electronics is very popular in Tamil Nadu.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I Have A Dream': New march on Washington marks fraught anniversary of King's speech

Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington on Friday to denounce racism and protest police brutality on the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic I Have a Dream speech. I...

AIADMK will lead alliance, says TN CM Palaniswami, ahead of 2021 polls

AIADMK co- coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday asserted that his party will lead the alliance in any polls in the state and pointed out that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought under its leadership. Hours ...

Delhi records 1,808 new COVID cases, tally reaches 1.69 lakh; death count 4,389

Delhi recorded 1,808 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.69 lakh while the death toll due to the disease rose to 4,389, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 1,800 n...

International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020