TMC vitiating political atmosphere, misleading students on NEET-JEE : Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday accused the TMC government of "vitiating the political atmosphere" in the state and criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the students on NEET/JEE exams.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday accused the TMC government of "vitiating the political atmosphere" in the state and criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the students on NEET/JEE exams. The state is yearning for a change in 2021 and the people of Bengal will oust the "corrupt" TMC government, he said.

"It is the TMC government which has vitiated the political atmosphere of the state. They are saying political parties are not allowed to hold rallies, but members of the ruling party are free to organize rallies and meetings. This is unacceptable," Ghosh said. Reacting to Banerjee's assertion that she will give a "taste of freedom" to the entire country by defeating the saffron party's "political epidemic" in the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal, Ghosh said that "TMC and its supremo should stop daydreaming as the days of their government are numbered".

He said, "The state is yearning for a change in 2021 and the people of Bengal will oust the corrupt TMC government in next assembly polls". On the issue of NEET-JEE exams, Ghosh said the TMC has made it a habit to oppose any decision taken by the central government and is trying to mislead the people of the state on the issue.

"As soon the NEET-JEE dates were announced, lakhs of students downloaded their admit cards. It means the students are willing to appear for the test. The TMC which has no work as their days in the government are numbered are spreading the political virus in every aspect of life. They are misleading the students," he said. Ministers of six opposition-ruled states, including West Bengal, moved Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

