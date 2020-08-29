IYC to reach out to unemployed youth through signature, letter campaigns

The Congress' youth outfit IYC will reach out to the unemployed through signature and letter campaigns under its 'Rozgar Do' programme, which was launched at the party's headquarters here on Saturday. The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will also stage protests in front of residences and offices of BJP parliamentarians and ministers across the country to demand employment for the youth, the wing's president Srinivas B V said.

He said that the IYC will also stage a 'Parliament Gherao' over their demands. "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that the impact on the economy is due to coronavirus pandemic, but it’s actually lack of vision which has led to unemployment due to wrong policies of the Modi government," Srinivas said.

The IYC president said that a song for the 'Rozgar Do' campaign will be released and it will be in different Indian languages. The youth wing will also organise wall writing and poster making drives on the unemployment issue, Srinivas said. All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Krishna Allaveru accused the ruling BJP at the Centre for "destroying" the economy even before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"Demonetisation, GST and an unplanned lockdown in March, despite warnings of an 'economic tsunami' by Rahul Gandhi were not act of God but the policies and decisions of the Modi government that have led to unemployment among the youth," he said. Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera said that unemployment had assumed "fearsome" proportions before the COVID-19 outbreak and around 13.5 crore youth are likely to lose their jobs due to the pandemic.