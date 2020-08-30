Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump tours parts of Louisiana, Texas hit by Hurricane Laura

President Donald Trump on Saturday toured areas hit by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and in Texas receiving briefings on emergency operations and relief efforts. "One thing I know about this state, it rebuilds fast," Trump told a gathering that included Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, U.S. lawmakers and federal agency officials. Trump did not meet with residents. Leonard Cohen's estate slams Republicans' use of 'Hallelujah' as bid to politicize

The estate of Leonard Cohen said on Friday it was considering legal action over the use of the Canadian singer's "Hallelujah" at the Republican National Convention (RNC), calling it a brazen attempt to politicize the song. A recording of "Hallelujah" by Tori Kelly was played during a fireworks display on Thursday night that followed President Donald Trump's acceptance speech for the Republican nomination. Exclusive: Most U.S. states reject Trump administration's new COVID-19 testing guidance

A majority of U.S. states have rejected new Trump administration COVID-19 testing guidance in an extraordinary rebuke of the nation's top agency for disease prevention, according to officials at state health agencies and public statements reviewed by Reuters. At least 33 states continue to recommend testing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, spurning guidance published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week that said testing may be unnecessary. Sixteen states did not immediately respond to requests for comment and North Dakota said it had not made a decision. Trump administration halts election security briefings for Congress, citing leaks

The United States' top intelligence office told lawmakers it will largely stop holding in-person briefings on election security, officials said on Saturday, signaling it does not trust lawmakers to keep the information secret. President Donald Trump's new director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, notified the House and Senate intelligence panels on Friday that it would send written reports instead, giving lawmakers less opportunity to press for details as the Nov. 3 election approaches. An official in Ratcliffe's office, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it was "concerned about unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information following recent briefings." Anti-racism protesters rally in Kenosha, watched by National Guard reinforcements

About 1,000 people joined a mile-long march in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace" as National Guard units stood by to prevent a resurgence of violence that rocked the lakeside city earlier in the week. Jacob Blake Sr., the father of the 29-year-old Black man whose shooting by a white police officer on Sunday sparked the unrest, called on protesters to refrain from the looting and vandalism that he said detracted from the push for progress. White House suggests $1.3 trillion coronavirus aid bill; Pelosi says not enough

President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, a top aide said on Friday, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the sum was not enough to meet the needs of the American people. Trump said later that Pelosi was only interested in bailing out states run by Democrats, casting doubt on chances of reviving stalled talks for another round of fiscal stimulus. U.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 978 to 181,143

The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose by 978 to 181,143 people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday, reporting a total of 5,890,532 cases, an increase of 44,656 from its previous count. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 28 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3hw8DyN) U.S. military identifies two soldiers killed in Black Hawk training crash

The U.S. Army on Saturday identified two soldiers who were killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash while training in Southern California as Staff Sgt. Vincent Marketta and Sgt. Tyler Shelton. Both soldiers died and three other service members were injured in the accident Thursday at a military training base on San Clemente Island, but few other details of the incident were immediately available from the United States Army Special Operations Command. New march on Washington embraces history on fraught anniversary of King's speech

Thousands of people took part in a march in Washington on Friday to denounce racism, on the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic "I Have a Dream" speech. "You might have killed the dreamer, but you can't kill the dream," civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton told Friday's crowd. Trump says he will likely visit Wisconsin city where police shot Black man in back

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will likely visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city that has seen unrest since a white police officer shot a Black man in the back. "Probably so," Trump told reporters in Texas, when asked if he would visit the city where the officer shot Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down and remains in hospital. A 17-year-old is being held by authorities in Kenosha on suspicion of shooting three people who were protesting the shooting of Blake. Two of those people died.