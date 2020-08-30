Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar: Former DGP Sunil Kumar, RJD leader Harshvardhan Singh join JDU

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Harshvardhan Singh joined the Janata Dal (United) on Saturday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 30-08-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 06:30 IST
Bihar: Former DGP Sunil Kumar, RJD leader Harshvardhan Singh join JDU
Two people joined JDU on Saturday. Photo/JDU (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Harshvardhan Singh joined the Janata Dal (United) on Saturday. The two joined JDU in an event held at the party's headquarters in Patna, Bihar.

The duo were welcomed by the leader of JDU in Lok Sabha, Rajiv Ranjan Singh. JDU's national secretary Ravindra Singh was also present at the event.

In August, three RJD MLAs - Chandrika Rai, Faraz Fatmi and Jaivardhan Yadav - had also joined JDU. Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea marks 17th day of triple-digit coronavirus cases with dining curbs

South Korea reported its 17th day of triple-digit rises in coronavirus infections on Sunday, as restrictions on onsite dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the densely populated Seoul area take effect. There were 299 new infections a...

Biden, aiming at Trump, says he won't use military as 'prop'

Joe Biden said on Saturday that as president, he would never use the military as a prop or private militia and accused President Donald Trump of employing U.S. forces to settle personal vendettas and violate citizens rights. The Democratic ...

Trump accuses Congress members of leaking classified information from security briefings

Washington DC USA, Aug 30 ANISputnik US President Donald Trump says Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has decided to stop briefings on election security issues for Congress because somebody, possibly House Intelligence Commit...

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia groups page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says. The page for the Ken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020