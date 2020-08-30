Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe, race heats up - media

Calls to their offices went unanswered. BANDWAGON Suga, a self-made politician in a country of political dynasties, was chosen by Abe in 2012 for the pivotal role of chief cabinet secretary, acting as top government spokesman, coordinating policies and riding herd on bureaucrats. "I'm thinking of running in the LDP leadership race.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-08-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 14:48 IST
Japan's Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe, race heats up - media
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will join the race to succeed his boss Shinzo Abe as prime minister, local media said on Sunday, as the competition heats up to succeed Japan's longest-serving leader. Suga, a longtime lieutenant of Abe's in a key supporting role, had denied interest in the top job but attracted attention with a series of interviews, to Reuters and other news organisations, in the days before Abe's abrupt resignation for health reasons.

A Suga government would extend the fiscal and monetary stimulus that defined Abe's nearly eight years in office. Abe's announcement on Friday, citing a worsening of a chronic illness, set the stage for a leadership election within his Liberal Democratic Party. The LDP president is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.

Suga decided to join the LDP race judging that he should play a leading role, given expectations for his ability to manage crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Japan's deepest postwar economic dive, Kyodo news agency said, citing an unnamed source. Calls to Suga's parliamentary office seeking comment on Sunday went unanswered.

Suga would join such candidates as former foreign minister Fumio Kishida and former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba. Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 39, the son of charismatic former premier Junichiro Koizumi and considered a future premier, has decided not to run, but he would back Defence Minister Taro Kono if he joins the race, NHK said.

Former internal affairs minister Seiko Noda and former defence minister Tomomi Inada, who is known as a fiscal hawk, are interested in seeking to become Japan's first female premier, media reported. Calls to their offices went unanswered.

BANDWAGON Suga, a self-made politician in a country of political dynasties, was chosen by Abe in 2012 for the pivotal role of chief cabinet secretary, acting as top government spokesman, coordinating policies and riding herd on bureaucrats.

"I'm thinking of running in the LDP leadership race. I'd like you to support me," Suga told LDP secretary-general Toshihiro Nikai in a secret meeting on Saturday, TV Tokyo reported. Nikai's faction will likely support Suga if he runs, Takeo Kawamura, a senior faction official, told reporters after a meeting of the group's leaders.

"Everyone wants to be on the winning side, so if Nikai is supporting Suga, they will jump on the bandwagon," said Koichi Nakano, political science professor at Sophia University. LDP heavyweights aim to hold a slimmed-down leadership contest around Sept. 13 to 15, public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday. The party is likely to decide on the scaled-down version on Tuesday, Kawamura said.

Usually, a leadership vote is held by LDP members of parliament along with grassroots party members in a month-long process. But in the event of a sudden resignation, an extraordinary vote can be called with participants narrowed to MPs and representatives of the LDP local chapters. The scaled-down version may disadvantage Ishiba, a longtime Abe critic who promotes boosting regional economies in Japan's depopulating hinterlands. He is popular with the public but less so among party MPs.

A call to his parliamentary office went unanswered. Suga ranks low in voter polls of preferred next premier. He projects the image of a behind-the-scenes operator, more than frontline leader, so some analysts doubt he would be best to lead the LDP into a general election that must be held by late October 2021.

LDP factions will play a dominant role in the election, Sophia's Nakano said. There might be media criticism that this is not a real contest, which might give Ishiba a bump up, but "not enough to change the momentum," he said.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pharmacy Benefits of Medicaid: Important Things You Should Know

Medicaid is an American health scheme that covers the medical needs of hundreds of thousands of Americans who are incapable of taking care of their medical expenses by themselves. This federal and state scheme takes care of outpatient, as w...

'Main approaches to COVID-19 treatment summarised'

Scientists have assessed currently known approaches to the treatment of novel coronavirus infection in a study that sheds light on the different groups of drugs used against COVID-19 across the world. The researchers, including those from S...

Extend all possible help to students appearing for JEE, NEET

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged the ruling BJD legislators to extend all possible help to students appearing for JEE and NEET exams in the state -- which is currently grappling with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pand...

'Caffeine-nap' can help you stay sharp during night shift at work

In new research, participants who took caffeine-nap -- drinking a coffee before taking a nap -- showed improvements in both performance and alertness, indicating its potential to counteract sleep grogginess. A simple coffee and a quick catn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020